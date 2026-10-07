The Staff Selection Commission has declared the additional list for SSC MTS and Havaldar Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2025 can check the result through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

SSC MTS & Havaldar Result 2025: Additional result list out at ssc.gov.in, direct link to check roll numbers here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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The computer-based examination result was held on August 3, 2026. A total of 8071 candidates were shortlisted to appear in the PET/PST for the post of Havaldar. The results of 727 candidates were not processed due to suspected malpractices in the CBE.

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The Physical Efficiency Test/ Physical Standard Test was conducted from August 24 to August 31, 2026. Those candidates who have passed the written examination were eligible to appear for PET/PST.

Accordingly, out of these 727 candidates, 542 candidates (List) have been shortlisted for PET/PST for the post of Havaldar. However, candidature of all 542 candidates has been withheld on account of suspicious activities/malpractices.

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To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Click on SSC MTS and Havaldar Result 2025 additional list available under the result section. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the roll numbers. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written examination was held from February 4 to 20, 2026. The computer-based exam was held at various centres across the country. The exam consisted of two sessions- Session 1 and Session 2. Session 1 had 40 questions of 120 marks on Numerical and Mathematical Ability, Reasoning Ability, and Problem Solving. Session 2 had 50 questions of 150 marks on General Awareness and English language and Comprehension. The candidates got 45 minutes to complete Session I and Session II.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.