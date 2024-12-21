SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live Updates: How to download scorecards when released at ssc.gov.in, steps here
SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission will release the SSC MTS Result 2024 in due course. Candidates who took the examination for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 (Tier-I) will be able to check the results on the official website at ssc.gov.in once released. ...Read More
The computer-based test was conducted from September 30 to November 14, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. There will be negative markings for the wrong answers only in the second session, wherein 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
The written test was divided into two mandatory sessions, each lasting 45 minutes, and held on the same exam day. The questions were objective-type and multiple-choice.
Meanwhile, the SSC MTS provisional answer key was released on November 29 and the last date to raise objections was December 2, 2024.
Through the examination, the commission aims to fill 9583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar.
How to check SSC MTS Results 2024 when released
- Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
- Click on result link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC MTS result 2024 link.
- The PDF file will open.
- Check the roll number and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Follow the blog for latest updates on SSC MTS Results 2024 and more.
SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: About question pattern
SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: The questions were objective-type and multiple-choice.
SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: When was the last day to raise objections to answer key?
SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: Candidates could raise objections till December 2, 2024.
SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: Examination pattern
SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: The written test was divided into two mandatory sessions, each lasting 45 minutes, and held on the same exam day.
The questions were objective-type and multiple-choice.
SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: Provisional answer key date
SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: The SSC MTS provisional answer key was released on November 29.
SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: About vacancy details
SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: The commission aims to fill 9583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar.
SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: Steps to download
SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: Following are the steps to download the results when released:
Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
Click on result link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC MTS result 2024 link.
The PDF file will open.
Check the roll number and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: Will there be negative marking?
SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: As per the commission, there will be negative markings for the wrong answers only in the second session. 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: Know the examination dates
SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: The SSC MTS 2024 exam was conducted from September 30 to November 14, 2024, at various exam centres across the country.
SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: What is the official website to check?
SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: The official website to check SSC MTS results 2024 is ssc.gov.in.
SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: Exam results not released
SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: The SSC MTS results have not been released yet.