SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live Updates: How to download scorecards when released at ssc.gov.in, steps here

SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission will release the SSC MTS Result 2024 in due course. Candidates who took the examination for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 (Tier-I) will be able to check the results on the official website at ssc.gov.in once released. ...Read More

The computer-based test was conducted from September 30 to November 14, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. There will be negative markings for the wrong answers only in the second session, wherein 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

The written test was divided into two mandatory sessions, each lasting 45 minutes, and held on the same exam day. The questions were objective-type and multiple-choice.

Meanwhile, the SSC MTS provisional answer key was released on November 29 and the last date to raise objections was December 2, 2024.

Through the examination, the commission aims to fill 9583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar.

How to check SSC MTS Results 2024 when released

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC MTS result 2024 link.

The PDF file will open.

Check the roll number and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

