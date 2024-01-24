UPPSC PCS Result 2023: Siddhartha Gupta tops exam, 251 qualify

A total of 251 candidates have qualified for appointment in various departments of the Uttar Pradesh Government, with final results of the Provincial Civil Service Examination (PCS) announced by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Tuesday. UPPSC PCS result 2023 announced (HT File)

Siddhartha Gupta of Deoband topped the exam, while Prem Shankar Pandey of Prayagraj and Satwik Srivastava of Hardoi came second and third, respectively.

A total of 5,65,459 candidates had registered for the UPPSC PCS 2023 examination, of whom 3,45,022 appeared in the Prelims examination.

Of them, 4,047 candidates qualified for the Mains round.

As many as 451 candidates qualified in the PCS Mains examination, results of which were declared on December 22, 2023. The interview/personality test round was conducted between January 8 to 12.

Of the total 251 candidates selected after interviews, 167 are male, and 84 are female candidates. In the merit list of the top 20 candidates, 13 are male, and 7 are female candidates.

Candidates can go to the commission's website, uppsc.up.nic.in and check their final results.

UPPSC PCS result 2023: Top 20 rank holders

SIDDHARTHA GUPTA PREM SHANKER PANDEY SATWIK SRIVASTAVA SHIV PRATAP MANOJ KUMAR BHARTI PAWAN PATEL SHUBHI GUPTA NIDHI SHUKLA HEMANT MADHAV UPADHYAY SHWETA SINGH ANJANI YADAV PURNENDU MISHRA MUDRA RAHEJA MAYANK KUNDU SUNISHTHA SINGH HARSHITA DEVDA VIMAL KUMAR ANKIT TIWARI DEEPAK SINGH

