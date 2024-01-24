close_game
UPPSC PCS Result 2023: Siddhartha Gupta tops exam, 251 qualify

UPPSC PCS Result 2023: Siddhartha Gupta tops exam, 251 qualify

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 24, 2024 08:46 AM IST

167 male and 84 female candidates selected in UPPSC PCS result 2023.

A total of 251 candidates have qualified for appointment in various departments of the Uttar Pradesh Government, with final results of the Provincial Civil Service Examination (PCS) announced by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Tuesday.

UPPSC PCS result 2023 announced
UPPSC PCS result 2023 announced (HT File)

Siddhartha Gupta of Deoband topped the exam, while Prem Shankar Pandey of Prayagraj and Satwik Srivastava of Hardoi came second and third, respectively.

A total of 5,65,459 candidates had registered for the UPPSC PCS 2023 examination, of whom 3,45,022 appeared in the Prelims examination.

Of them, 4,047 candidates qualified for the Mains round.

As many as 451 candidates qualified in the PCS Mains examination, results of which were declared on December 22, 2023. The interview/personality test round was conducted between January 8 to 12.

Of the total 251 candidates selected after interviews, 167 are male, and 84 are female candidates. In the merit list of the top 20 candidates, 13 are male, and 7 are female candidates.

Candidates can go to the commission's website, uppsc.up.nic.in and check their final results.

UPPSC PCS result 2023: Top 20 rank holders

  1. SIDDHARTHA GUPTA
  2. PREM SHANKER PANDEY
  3. SATWIK SRIVASTAVA
  4. SHIV PRATAP
  5. MANOJ KUMAR BHARTI
  6. PAWAN PATEL
  7. SHUBHI GUPTA
  8. NIDHI SHUKLA
  9. HEMANT
  10. MADHAV UPADHYAY
  11. SHWETA SINGH
  12. ANJANI YADAV
  13. PURNENDU MISHRA
  14. MUDRA RAHEJA
  15. MAYANK KUNDU
  16. SUNISHTHA SINGH
  17. HARSHITA DEVDA
  18. VIMAL KUMAR
  19. ANKIT TIWARI
  20. DEEPAK SINGH

Check UPPSC PCS result 2023 below:

