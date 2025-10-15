WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025 released at psc.wb.gov.in, 89,821 candidates qualify for Part II exam | Direct link here

The West Bengal Public Service Commission, WBPSC, has announced the results of Clerkship Examination (Part I) Examinations 2023. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can check the merit list on the official website at psc.wb.gov.in. WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025 is out at psc.wb.gov.in. A total of 89,821 candidates have qualified for Part II exam. The direct link to check is given here.

As per the result notification, a total of 89,821 candidates have qualified for Clerkship Examination (Part-II) 2023.

The Part I examination was conducted on November 16 and 17, 2024.

Category-wise cut off:

The category-wise cut-off details are given below:

General: 49 OBC-A: 48 OBC-B: 48 SC: 47 ST: 29 As per the commission, the “final merit list will be prepared on the basis of total marks obtained in Part-I and Part-II Examination taken together provided the candidates have been found qualified in the Test judging elementary knowledge in Computer Operation and ability of Typing on Computer.”

WBPSC Clerkship Results 2025: Steps to check Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results: