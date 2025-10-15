Edit Profile
    WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025 released at psc.wb.gov.in, 89,821 candidates qualify for Part II exam | Direct link here

    A total of 89,821 candidates have qualified for Clerkship Examination (Part-II) 2023. Check the direct link and cut off details below. 

    Published on: Oct 15, 2025 8:02 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    The West Bengal Public Service Commission, WBPSC, has announced the results of Clerkship Examination (Part I) Examinations 2023. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can check the merit list on the official website at psc.wb.gov.in.

    WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025 is out at psc.wb.gov.in. A total of 89,821 candidates have qualified for Part II exam. The direct link to check is given here.
    As per the result notification, a total of 89,821 candidates have qualified for Clerkship Examination (Part-II) 2023.

    Also read: SSC JSA, LDC Results 2025 released at ssc.gov.in, check via direct link here

    The Part I examination was conducted on November 16 and 17, 2024.

    Category-wise cut off:

    The category-wise cut-off details are given below:

    1. General: 49
    2. OBC-A: 48
    3. OBC-B: 48
    4. SC: 47
    5. ST: 29

    As per the commission, the “final merit list will be prepared on the basis of total marks obtained in Part-I and Part-II Examination taken together provided the candidates have been found qualified in the Test judging elementary knowledge in Computer Operation and ability of Typing on Computer.”

    Also read: Delhi govt releases 108 crore grant-in-aid for 12 govt colleges, know list of colleges

    WBPSC Clerkship Results 2025: Steps to check

    Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results:

    1. Visit the official website at psc.wb.gov.in.
    2. On the home page, go to the What's New section.
    3. Click on the link titled, “ROLL NUMBERS OF CANDIDATES WHO HAVE BEEN QUALIFIED FOR CLERKSHIP EXAMINATION (PART-II), 2023 ON THE BASIS OF THE RESULT OF THE PART-I OF THE SAID EXAMINATION [ADVT. NO. 13/2023]”
    4. Check your roll number in the result PDF.
    5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

    For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of WBPSC.

    recommendedIcon
    Exam and College Guide
