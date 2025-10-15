SSC JSA, LDC Results 2025 released at ssc.gov.in, check via direct link here

Staff Selection Commission has released the results of SSA JSA, LDC Examinations 2024. Candidates who appeared in the Junior Secretariat Assistant/Lower Division Clerk Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2024, can check and download their results on the official website at ssc.gov.in. SSC JSA, LDC Results 2025 has been released at ssc.gov.in. Candidates can check their results via the direct link here. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK SSC JSA, LDC RESULT 2025 A total of 62 candidates have been selected, as per the result notification. These includes 49 candidates of unreserved categories, 8 candidates of Scheduled Tribe (ST), 5 candidates of Scheduled Caste (SC), and 6 PwBD candidates.

The SSC conducted the Junior Secretariat Assistant/ Lower Division Clerk Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2024 (CSCS, DoPT) on June 15, 2025.

The examination was conducted in computer based test (CBT) mode.

The commission said, “Representations received from the candidates with regard to the Answer Keys have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary before preparing final Answer Keys. The final Answer Keys have been used for evaluation. Final answer keys and marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates shall be uploaded on the website of the Commission shortly.”

“The list of the candidates is purely provisional and subject to their fulfilling all the eligibility conditions prescribed in the Notice of the Examination and also subject to thorough verification of their identity with reference to their photograph, signatures, handwritings etc. on the Application Forms, Admission Certificates etc.,” the commission informed.

SSC JSA, LDC Results 2025: How to check Candidates can check their results by following the steps mentioned below: