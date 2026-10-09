How should students navigate an AI-driven job market? VIT Bhopal’s Assistant VP Kadhambari S. Viswanathan answers

With AI dominating the job market and career paths, higher education is evolving beyond traditional classroom learning.

Kadhambari S. Viswanathan, Assistant Vice President, VIT Bhopal University

Students today are looking for industry exposure, practical skills, research opportunities and international experiences that can prepare them for a rapidly changing world. For universities, the challenge is to create learning environments that encourage innovation, adaptability and continuous learning.

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While speaking with HT Digital, Kadhambari S. Viswanathan, Assistant Vice President, VIT Bhopal University, discusses how universities can prepare students for emerging career opportunities through active learning, interdisciplinary education and global exposure. Read her interview here.

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Q1. You have been closely involved in building VIT Bhopal University from the ground up. What are some of the biggest changes you have seen in students’ expectations from higher education over the years?

One of the biggest changes is that students today are looking for a much more outcome-oriented education. They want to know not only what they will study, but also how that learning will translate into skills, careers and opportunities.

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{{^usCountry}} Students are increasingly looking for exposure to industry, emerging technologies, research, entrepreneurship and international academic environments. They also expect greater flexibility to shape their education around their interests rather than follow a one-size-fits-all approach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students are increasingly looking for exposure to industry, emerging technologies, research, entrepreneurship and international academic environments. They also expect greater flexibility to shape their education around their interests rather than follow a one-size-fits-all approach. {{/usCountry}}

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This shift reflects the changing nature of the Indian economy and employment landscape. With technology transforming roles across sectors, universities have to move beyond delivering a fixed curriculum and create learning environments that encourage application, experimentation and continuous learning.

Q2. With AI and new technologies changing the job market, what skills should students start developing today to remain relevant in the future?

We are entering a larger AI-disrupted and AI-generated era, which is transforming industries and creating new possibilities alongside new challenges. I believe students should look at this change as an opportunity to continuously learn, adapt and build new capabilities. Skills in AI, data and digital technologies will be important, but these need to be complemented by critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, communication and sound judgement.

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At the same time, students must learn to navigate an environment where misinformation and uncertainty are increasing. The ability to evaluate information, use technology responsibly and make informed decisions will therefore become increasingly important.

For a diverse and rapidly developing country like India, building these capabilities also contributes to our larger goal of becoming self-reliant and fulfilling the vision of our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Atmanirbhar Bharat. Students are very much part of this spirit, where India builds its own capacity. Their ability to innovate, solve problems and apply their knowledge meaningfully will be critical.

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Q3. You have promoted active learning and interdisciplinary education at VIT Bhopal. How can these approaches help students become better prepared for real-world careers?

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The world of work is constantly changing, and students need to be prepared to learn, adapt and contribute in different environments. At VIT Bhopal University, we believe it is our responsibility to instil this spirit in students. The Fully Flexible Credit System (FFCS) gives students flexibility in learning while also encouraging them to become more agile and adaptable to a changing world.

Similarly, the Collaborative and Active Learning through Technology (CALTech) model goes beyond teaching engineering principles. Through group-based learning, discussions, problem-solving and practical activities, it helps students understand the importance of resourcefulness and teamwork. These are capabilities that become particularly valuable when students encounter challenges that do not have straightforward solutions.

I also encourage students to look at areas where the country remains dependent as opportunities rather than limitations. Whether they choose to work in India or elsewhere, what matters is that they are equipped with the knowledge, adaptability and confidence to contribute when their country needs them. Active and interdisciplinary learning can help develop precisely this readiness by enabling students to apply what they learn, work with others and approach emerging challenges with a problem-solving mindset.

Q4. Many students want international exposure but may not know where to begin. Based on your own experience, what opportunities should students look for during college to build global exposure?

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International exposure can come through academic collaborations, exchange programmes, research projects, internships, international competitions and interactions with students and faculty from other countries. These experiences help students understand different academic environments, cultures and perspectives.

At VIT Bhopal University, our International Higher Education Fair has brought more than 70 international universities to campus over the past two years, giving students access to information on academic programmes, scholarships and global career pathways. Students can also explore opportunities such as the International Transfer Programme, Semester Abroad Programme and the 3.5+1.5 pathway for higher studies in the US.

Students should look for opportunities that complement their academic interests and allow them to learn beyond their familiar environment. Meaningful international exposure can broaden perspectives, strengthen cross-cultural understanding and help students become more confident in working and collaborating in a global environment.

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Q5. For students interested in research, industry or entrepreneurship, how can they make the most of their undergraduate years beyond academics and classroom learning?

The undergraduate years provide students with an important opportunity to explore their interests and understand their strengths. I would encourage students to take up projects, internships, research opportunities, competitions and industry interactions.

Students interested in research can work with faculty and participate in research projects, while those looking towards industry can gain practical exposure through internships and live projects. Aspiring entrepreneurs can explore innovation cells, hackathons and startup programmes.

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These experiences help students move beyond academic learning and develop initiative, teamwork, communication and problem-solving skills that are valuable across careers.

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Q6. As someone who has worked across education, public health, international relations and institutional leadership, what advice would you give young students who are still trying to identify their career path and strengths?

University is an important phase for students to understand their strengths, interests and the kind of work they find meaningful. Developing this self-awareness can help them make informed and confident career choices over time.

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It is important to recognise the intersection between what one is good at, what one enjoys doing and where one can create meaningful value. Understanding these strengths can help students identify areas where they can build a fulfilling and impactful career.

India's evolving economy is creating opportunities across technology, research, entrepreneurship, social impact and emerging sectors. This gives young people the scope to explore diverse career pathways and define success in ways that align with their individual strengths and aspirations.

My advice would be to build a strong foundation, remain curious and open to new possibilities, and make thoughtful choices based on genuine interest and aptitude. With continuous learning and self-awareness, students can build a career that evolves with their strengths and the opportunities around them.