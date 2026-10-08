Artificial intelligence has swiftly become the defining workplace technology of our time. Unsurprisingly, AI literacy has become one of the most sought-after skills in today's labour market. Universities are introducing AI into their curricula, employers are encouraging the use of generative AI tools, and professionals across industries are racing to become fluent in the language of prompts and algorithms. The AI Paradox: Why 'Soft Skills' are the future of work in India

Yet, the future of work will not be defined by those who simply know how to use AI. It will belong to those who know when to question it.

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The latest CFA Institute Graduate Outlook Survey offers an insightful glimpse into how India's new generation of professionals view an AI-enabled workplace tempered by realism.

Despite the profound technological shifts, graduate confidence in the job market remains high, with 93 per cent believing they have the skills to succeed in their chosen careers and 83 per cent expressing confidence in securing a professional job.

Technology is already deeply embedded in their career development, with 85 per cent of Indian graduates actively using AI tools during their job or internship application process. Encouragingly, more than eight in ten graduates are confident in their ability to apply AI tools at work, suggesting that young professionals recognise AI as a capability they must master rather than fear.

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However, this technological embrace comes with valid concerns. Nearly three-quarters of respondents believe AI and automation will make it harder to secure the job they want, while 15 per cent identify AI-driven recruitment screening as one of their biggest career hurdles. Graduates continue to identify intense competition from their peers as their greatest career concern.

But the survey reveals something far more telling about how these young professionals plan to compete. An overwhelming 92 per cent believe that developing interpersonal skills has become an even greater priority now that AI is commonplace in the workplace. The same proportion say it is vital for employers to provide opportunities for continuous upskilling and reskilling.

For much of the past two decades, digital literacy distinguished professionals in the workplace. Today, AI literacy is rapidly becoming the new baseline. Knowing how to work with AI will soon be as commonplace as knowing how to use spreadsheets or presentation software. As access to these tools becomes universal, competitive advantage will increasingly depend not on the technology itself, but on the human judgement applied to its outputs.

This is where critical thinking becomes indispensable.

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Generative AI is exceptionally good at producing convincing answers. That is not the same as producing the right ones. It can summarise lengthy reports, draft persuasive proposals, and generate sophisticated analyses within seconds. However, it cannot reliably determine whether the information is accurate, whether crucial context has been overlooked, or whether a recommendation aligns with an organisation’s strategic objectives and ethical responsibilities.

Those decisions remain inherently human.

Every AI-generated output deserves careful scrutiny. Is the information credible? Does it reflect the realities of the business? Has bias influenced the response? Are we solving the right problem, or merely accepting the quickest answer? These are questions that no algorithm can answer on our behalf.

Communication represents another capability that is becoming increasingly important. A recent study by CFA Institute found that while Indian employers and employees concur sector-specific and technical knowledge is essential for success in finance roles, soft skills continue to be a key factor setting individuals apart. Leadership is measured by the ability to build trust, navigate uncertainty, resolve disagreements, and persuade others to act. While graduates are embracing AI, they are equally conscious that success will depend on strengthening these capabilities that technology cannot replicate.

The challenge for tomorrow's workforce is no longer simply learning how to use AI; it is learning how to differentiate oneself in a labour market where access to AI is universal.

That differentiation will come from qualities often dismissed as 'soft skills',although there is nothing soft about them. Critical thinking, sound judgement, creativity, adaptability, and effective communication are becoming the hardest skills to cultivate and, consequently, the most valuable. As AI becomes more capable, these human attributes will increasingly determine who leads teams, earns trust, and makes sound decisions.

This presents a critical mandate for educators and employers alike. AI literacy cannot be treated as a stand-alone technical competency. It must be developed alongside ethical reasoning, human judgement and lifelong learning. Universities must encourage students to interrogate AI-generated answers rather than simply accept them. Employers, in turn, must reward thoughtful decision-making as much as operational efficiency, creating environments where continuous learning is embedded into the organisational culture rather than treated as an occasional training exercise.

Every technological revolution has reshaped the nature of work, but history suggests that it also elevates uniquely human strengths. Artificial intelligence will undoubtedly transform how we learn, recruit, and work. Its greatest contribution, however, will not be replacing human intelligence, but enhancing it.

Ultimately, the leaders of tomorrow will not be those who simply know how to generate the best answers. They will be those who continue to ask better questions. The future is not AI versus HI (human intelligence), but AI powered by HI, where empathy, judgment, creativity, and communication will remain the ultimate differentiator.

(This article is written by Arati Porwal, Senior Country Head, CFA Institute)