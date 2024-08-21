How to ensure women’s safety on campus? A call to action after Kolkata tragedy

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court of India constituted a 10-member task force to develop a comprehensive protocol for safeguarding doctors and healthcare professionals. The bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, emphasised that protecting women doctors is a matter of national importance, stating that the principle of equality demands nothing less. The rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata has stunned the nation.)(Bhushan Koyande/HT File)

The decision came as the court heard a suo motu case regarding the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The task force has been directed to submit an interim report within three weeks and a final report within two months.

A Nation in Shock: The Kolkata Incident

The brutal attack in Kolkata has sent shockwaves across the nation. The victim, who was resting during her night shift, was assaulted in a place where she should have been safe. This tragic incident underscores the urgent need to enhance safety measures for women, not just in healthcare but across all sectors, including educational institutions.

Voices from Educational Institutions: How Can We Improve Safety on Campuses?

In light of this alarming incident, Hindustan Times Digital sought insights from key figures in educational institutions on how campus safety can be improved. Here are some of the key suggestions:

Rajendra Singh, Registrar, International Management Institute

Rajendra Singh emphasised the need for a holistic approach to campus safety. "Ensuring student safety requires a combination of preventive measures and robust support systems," he said. Singh highlighted the importance of well-lit areas, secure accommodations, and trained security personnel as fundamental safety requirements.

He also pointed out the critical role of technology in enhancing campus security. "CCTV cameras, fire alarms, and emergency alert systems are vital for quick responses to emergencies," he noted. Singh also stressed the importance of fostering a culture where students look out for one another and report any suspicious activities.

Shilpa Desai, Principal, Sanskriti School Pune

Shilpa Desai stressed that school safety is just as crucial as in colleges. "Every student has the right to physical and emotional security on campus," she said. Desai emphasised the need for thorough staff background checks and constant vigilance to ensure children are never left unsupervised. She also highlighted the role of CCTV cameras in maintaining a safe school environment.

Chaya Chordia, Director General of Hostels, Amity University

Chaya Chordia reaffirmed Amity University’s strong commitment to women’s safety. "Our comprehensive security system reflects our dedication. The campus is well-lit, equipped with CCTV cameras, and we have emergency response teams ready to act swiftly," she said. Amity University maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy against harassment and assault.

Chordia also detailed the university's advanced security measures, including facial recognition at hostel entry points and regular night patrols. Additionally, the Amity Help Desk for Women provides round-the-clock support to female students, faculty, and staff, addressing issues related to sexual, physical, psychological, and emotional harassment. Prof. Nirupama Prakash, Co-Chairperson of the Help Desk, explained, "We offer a platform for women to voice their concerns and access the necessary authorities, including local police, to ensure they get the help they need."

A Call for Collective Responsibility

The tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College has highlighted the critical need for urgent action to ensure women’s safety on campuses. Educational institutions must prioritise student safety by implementing stringent security measures, leveraging technology, and providing robust support systems.

However, making campuses safe is not just the responsibility of the administration—it requires collective effort. Students, faculty, and staff must work together, remain vigilant, communicate openly, and take responsibility to create safe environments for learning and growth. Only then can we hope to prevent such tragedies in the future and ensure that campuses remain places of safety and opportunity, free from fear.