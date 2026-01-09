JEE Mains Exam 2025: Expert shares smart, time-efficient preparation strategies for NTA JEE Session 1 exam

Every year, lakhs of aspiring engineers appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) with an ambition of getting into top engineering institutions. For an exam like JEE, more than the hours you put in your preparation, acing the entrance is also determined by how smartly you use your time. With JEE Mains starting on January 21, it is essential that aspirants use a time efficient, and a more strategic preparation path that will ensure they give their best possible performance in the exam. Prof. Venkata Satya Madhav Medicherla, Assistant Dean & Professor of Practice, School of Technology, Woxsen University, Hyderabad shares a few last-minute preparation tactics that will help you approach the exam with zeal, and confidence.

Set Daily/ Weekly Goals Precision and planning are two very crucial factors in engineering, and ideally your revision should reflect that. Break your schedule into micro goals: solve a set number of problems, revise two chapters, or dedicate an hour to error-prone topics. These small, structured targets maintain momentum and instill the discipline essential for future innovators.

Focus on Accuracy (Along with Speed) In JEE, speed matters but accuracy ultimately defines success. While improving pace, ensure correctness. Avoid getting stuck on time-consuming questions; prioritize solving what you know well. This balance of speed and precision is the foundation of problem-solving in engineering and technology careers.

Say No To Last-Minute Preparation Starting new chapters now can derail your strategy. Instead, strengthen what you’ve mastered. Engineering excellence comes from depth, not scattered efforts. Focus on reinforcing your core knowledge for better results.

Learn from The Errors Mistakes are great insights. Analyze wrong answers to identify patterns as well as conceptual gaps, time issues, or careless errors. Use these lessons to sharpen weak areas and refine your strategy. This reflective approach builds resilience, a trait vital for future engineers.

Focus on Concepts JEE tests understanding, not rote learning. Revisit board books for clarity, grasp derivations in Physics, and practice logic-based problems. Strong conceptual foundations will serve you well beyond exams, in real-world engineering challenges.

Prioritise Mock Test Innovation demands a healthy mind and body. Eat well, take short breaks, and sleep adequately. Reducing screen time outside study hours will keep you energized and mentally sharp for exam day.

Understand Time Management

Time management plays an important role as one must be mindful as not to spend more time on one question rather keep it for later and sweep all the questions in one iteration and then allocate the time in the second iteration, meaning one must have a strategy around time management

Take Care of Your Health Engineering is about solving complex problems and driving innovation. JEE is your first step toward building discipline, decision-making, and analytical skills. These are the qualities that define future tech leaders. Approach these last few days with strategy and confidence, and you’ll be ready to shape the world of tech tomorrow.

With JEE Mains only a few days away,the strategies outlined above are not merely exam tactics but fundamental principles of effective problem-solving that define successful engineers. Aspirants must resist the temptation of last-minute mugging up and instead focus on strategic consolidation of their existing knowledge base. The examination will test not just what you know, but how efficiently you can apply that knowledge under pressure. Those who approach these remaining days with disciplined preparation, analytical rigor, and mental clarity will find themselves better positioned to secure seats in India's premier engineering institutions.

(This article is written by Prof. Venkata Satya Madhav Medicherla, Assistant Dean & Professor of Practice, School of Technology, Woxsen University, Hyderabad)