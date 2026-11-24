The past few years have witnessed AI tools changing how students access information, understand complex subjects and solve academic problems. The use of AI platforms for instant explanations and solutions has called into question the relevance of traditional classroom lecturers.

Why should students attend college lectures when AI can teach them? BITS Pilani VC Ramgopal Rao answers more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Raising this issue, BITS Pilani VC Ramgopal Rao, Vice-Chancellor of the BITS Pilani group of institutions and former Director of IIT Delhi, says the role of university teachers must go beyond delivering information and focus on developing students' critical thinking, judgement and problem-solving abilities.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Why MBA education matters more than ever: IIM Bangalore professor makes the case for business schools

In the document titled Primer for Young Faculty: Some Personal Observations for a Successful Career, V Ramgopal Rao shares his observations on building a successful academic career.

He has shared four key priorities for young faculty members that he learnt over more than 25 years as a faculty member at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, and now BITS Pilani. The four key priorities include: quality teaching, meaningful research, innovation and institution-building — emphasising that academic success should be measured by more than publications, grants and professional positions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

He emphasises that the quality of teachers ultimately determines the quality of a university and that faculty members must focus on developing students' curiosity, critical thinking, judgement and problem-solving abilities.

While answering the question ‘Why should a student attend my class when much of what I teach is already available online?, he says that the answer lies in what the faculty members bring beyond information. He clarifies that it is the responsibility of the faculty member to develop curiosity, critical thinking, judgement and the ability to solve difficult problems.

‘Analytical thinking and adaptability are key’: BIT Mesra Registrar shares insights on changing education, future skills and career opportunities

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He further shares a few points that should be kept in mind by the faculty members, which include:

Key suggestions by BITS Pilani VC Ramgopal Rao for young faculty:

Rethink teaching: Focus on student understanding rather than completing the syllabus. Adapt to AI: Develop students' critical thinking, curiosity and problem-solving abilities. Never Underestimate: Never underestimate a student's potential. Do not judge students entirely by their initial academic performance, communication skills or background. Promote independent thinking: Encourage students to question ideas and think independently. Treat students well: It is important for teachers to do so. Students may not remember the lecture that is delivered; they will remember how teachers treated them. Invest in students: Teachers should invest in students and their achievements.

The complete 7-page document is shared by the BITS Pilani VC on his Twitter and LinkedIn handles.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}