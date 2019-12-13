e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Home / Education

IIFT MBA Result 2019 to be declared today, here’s what official notice says

IIFT MBA Result 2019 will be declared today at iift.nta.nic.in. Check details here

education Updated: Dec 13, 2019 08:41 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The IIFT MBA Result 2019 was scheduled to be declared on December 11 which was then postponed by NTA.
The IIFT MBA Result 2019 was scheduled to be declared on December 11 which was then postponed by NTA. (Arun Sharma / HT file photo)
         

National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA exam 2020 today on December 13. The examination was conducted on December 1, 2020.

Candidates will be able to check their result at iift.nta.nic.in after it is declared.

The IIFT MBA Result 2019 was scheduled to be declared on December 11 which was then postponed by NTA. According to the latest notice issued by NTA, the final answer key and result will be declared on December 13.

NTA had already released the preliminary answer keys of the exam on December 3, 2020.

A total of 39, 752 candidates were registered out of which 35435 candidates had appeared for the exam that was conducted in 86 centres in 41 cities. The exam was conducted in computer based test mode.

How to check IIFT MBA Result 2020:

Visit the official website at iift.nta.nic.in

Click on the link given on the homepage that reads IIFT MBA 2020 results

A login page will appear

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

tags
top news
Amid protests in Assam, Japanese PM may cancel India visit to India: Report
Amid protests in Assam, Japanese PM may cancel India visit to India: Report
Curfew relaxed in Dibrugarh, but Assam reels under protest
Curfew relaxed in Dibrugarh, but Assam reels under protest
Early results in UK’s Brexit election pour in, Johnson looks set for victory
Early results in UK’s Brexit election pour in, Johnson looks set for victory
60-year-old Kolkata woman stabbed, beheaded, her abdomen slashed open: Cops
60-year-old Kolkata woman stabbed, beheaded, her abdomen slashed open: Cops
Consumer commission directs BMW to replace Delhi customer’s damaged car
Consumer commission directs BMW to replace Delhi customer’s damaged car
KL Rahul back to lending stability for opening slot
KL Rahul back to lending stability for opening slot
Greta Thunberg ‘chilling, watching movie’ after Trump’s anger management dig
Greta Thunberg ‘chilling, watching movie’ after Trump’s anger management dig
Watch: How India-US may sign key pact, boost Make in India in 2+2 meet
Watch: How India-US may sign key pact, boost Make in India in 2+2 meet
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillRajinikanthWBPSC Admit CardVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAmitabh BachchanDecember 16 gang rape

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News