IIFT MBA Result 2019 to be declared today, here’s what official notice says

education

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 08:41 IST

National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA exam 2020 today on December 13. The examination was conducted on December 1, 2020.

Candidates will be able to check their result at iift.nta.nic.in after it is declared.

The IIFT MBA Result 2019 was scheduled to be declared on December 11 which was then postponed by NTA. According to the latest notice issued by NTA, the final answer key and result will be declared on December 13.

NTA had already released the preliminary answer keys of the exam on December 3, 2020.

A total of 39, 752 candidates were registered out of which 35435 candidates had appeared for the exam that was conducted in 86 centres in 41 cities. The exam was conducted in computer based test mode.

How to check IIFT MBA Result 2020:

Visit the official website at iift.nta.nic.in

Click on the link given on the homepage that reads IIFT MBA 2020 results

A login page will appear

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.