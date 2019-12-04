e-paper
CAT 2019: Answer key objection window open till December 6

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has activated the link to raise objections against the answer key for CAT 2019 exam. The last date to raise objection is December 6 till 5 pm. Candidates can raise objections online at iimcat.ac.in.

IIM had conducted CAT 2019 exam on November 24 in two shifts. The answer key was released on November 29, 2019.

IIM CAT 2019 results will be tentatively declared in second week of January 2020. CAT 2019 is a pre-requisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow programmes of IIMs. CAT 2019 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. A list of such institutions is provided on the CAT website. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions.

Candidates will have to login under ‘candidate’s login’ section and click on the link provided to raise objections. 

Click here for objection window.

