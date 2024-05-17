JAC Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand Academic Council has declared JAC Board Result 2024 for Class 9, 11 on May 17, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Class 9 and Class 11 board examination across the state can check the scores through the official website of JAC Results at jacresults.com. The Class 9 and Class 11 results can also be checked by candidates on official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. All the appeared candidates will need roll code and roll number to check the scores....Read More

Direct link to check Class 9 results

Direct link to check Class 11 results

This year Class 9 board examination was conducted from March 1 to March 2, 2024 across the state at various exam centres. Class 11 board examination was conducted from February 27 to February 29, 2024 at various exam centres.

More than 3 lakh candidates have appeared for Jharkhand Board Class 11 examination across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and other details here.