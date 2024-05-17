Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi430C
Friday, May 17, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    JAC Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand Board Class 9th, 11th results out, 98.39% pass Class 9, 98.48% pass Class 11

    May 17, 2024 2:14 PM IST
    JAC Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand Board Class 9th, 11th results declared. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    JAC Board Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand Board Class 9th, 11th results declared
    JAC Board Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand Board Class 9th, 11th results declared

    JAC Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand Academic Council has declared JAC Board Result 2024 for Class 9, 11 on May 17, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Class 9 and Class 11 board examination across the state can check the scores through the official website of JAC Results at jacresults.com. The Class 9 and Class 11 results can also be checked by candidates on official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. All the appeared candidates will need roll code and roll number to check the scores....Read More

    Direct link to check Class 9 results 

    Direct link to check Class 11 results 

    This year Class 9 board examination was conducted from March 1 to March 2, 2024 across the state at various exam centres. Class 11 board examination was conducted from February 27 to February 29, 2024 at various exam centres.

    More than 3 lakh candidates have appeared for Jharkhand Board Class 11 examination across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and other details here.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 17, 2024 2:14 PM IST

    JAC Result 2024 Live: Class 11 female candidates highlights

    Enrolled: 199237

    Appeared: 196719

    Promoted: 194040

    Absent: 2518

    Pass percentage: 98.63%

    May 17, 2024 2:11 PM IST

    JAC Result 2024 Live: Class 11 male candidates highlights

    Enrolled: 186505

    Appeared: 183001

    Promoted: 179920

    Absent: 3504

    Pass percentage: 98.31%

    May 17, 2024 2:03 PM IST

    JAC Result 2024 Live: Class 9 female candidates highlights

    Female candidates Class 9 details

    Number of candidates enrolled: 251153

    Number of candidates appeared: 247215

    Number of candidates passed: 243381

    Number of candidates absent: 3938

    Pass percentage: 98.44%

    May 17, 2024 1:57 PM IST

    JAC Result 2024 Live: Class 9 male candidates highlights

    Male candidates

    Enrolled: 228725

    Appeared: 223986

    Passed: 220256

    Absent/Cancelled: 4739

    Pass Percentage: 98.33%

    May 17, 2024 1:53 PM IST

    JAC Result 2024 Live: Number of absent candidates of Class 11

    JAC Result 2024 Live: A total of 6022 candidates were absent in Class 11 board examination this year out of which 3504 male candidates and 2518 female candidates.

    May 17, 2024 1:51 PM IST

    JAC Result 2024 Live: Lowest performing district of Class 9

    JAC Result 2024 Live: The lowest performing district of Class 9 is Simdega. The overall pass percentage is 95.90%. the male pass percentage is 94.54% and female pass percentage is 97.10%.

    May 17, 2024 1:49 PM IST

    JAC Result 2024 Live: Class 9 topper district is Kodarma

    JAC Result 2024 Live: Class 9 highest performing district is Kodarma. The overall pass percentage is 99.73%. The boys pass percentage is 99.67% and girls pass percentage is 99.75%.

    May 17, 2024 1:42 PM IST

    JAC Result 2024 Live: Lowest performing district of Class 11

    JAC Result 2024 Live: This year Garwa district has performed the lowest. The overall pass percentage is 96.80%. A total of 15618 candidates enrolled out of which 15418 candidates appeared. 14926 candidates passed the examination.

    May 17, 2024 1:39 PM IST

    JAC Result 2024 Live: Kodarma district tops Class 11

    JAC Result 2024 Live: Kodarma district tops in Class 11. The overall pass percentage of the district is 99.64%. A total of 10761 candidates enrolled out of which 10663 candidates appeared. 10625 candidates passed the exam.

    May 17, 2024 1:32 PM IST

    JAC Class 9, 11 Result 2024 Live: Class 9 division wise pass percentage

    South Chotanagpur: 98.08%

    North Chotanagpur: 98.97%

    Palamu: 98.74%

    Santhal Pargana: 97.67%

    Singhbhum: 97.84%

    May 17, 2024 1:28 PM IST

    JAC Class 9, 11 Result 2024 Live: Class 11 female candidates appeared and passed numbers

    JAC Class 9, 11 Result 2024 Live: A total of 199237 female candidates enrolled this year for Class 11 out of which 196719 candidates appeared. This year 194040 candidates are promoted.

    May 17, 2024 1:26 PM IST

    JAC Class 9, 11 Result 2024 Live: Class 11 male pass percentage

    JAC Class 9, 11 Result 2024 Live: Class 11 results have been announced. A total of 186505 male candidates enrolled out of which 183001 candidates appeared. 179920 candidates were promoted.

    May 17, 2024 1:24 PM IST

    JAC Class 9, 11 Result 2024 Live: Class 9 pass percentage increased this year

    JAC Class 9, 11 Result 2024 Live: This year the overall and gender wise pass percentage has increased for Class 9 compared to 2023. In 2023, the overall pass percentage was 97.85%, male pass percentage was 97.91% and female pass percentage was 97.79%.

    May 17, 2024 1:21 PM IST

    JAC Class 9, 11 Result 2024 Live: Number of candidates appeared and promoted for Class 11

    JAC Class 9, 11 Result 2024 Live: For Class 11, a total of 385742 candidates enrolled out of which 379720 candidates appeared. A total of 373960 candidates have been promoted.

    May 17, 2024 1:17 PM IST

    JAC Class 9, 11 Result 2024 Live: Number of candidates appeared and passed Class 9

    JAC Class 9, 11 Result 2024 Live: This year a total of 479878 candidates had registered for the Class 9 board examination out of which 471201 candidates have appeared for it. A total of 463637 candidates have passed the examination.

    May 17, 2024 1:14 PM IST

    JAC Class 9, 11 Result 2024 Live: Class 11 gender wise pass percentage

    Male: 98.31%

    Female: 98.63%

    May 17, 2024 1:14 PM IST

    JAC Class 9, 11 Result 2024 Live: Class 9 gender wise pass percentage

    Male: 98.33%

    Female: 98.44%

    May 17, 2024 1:12 PM IST

    JAC Class 9, 11 Result 2024 Live: Pass percentage

    Class 9 pass percentage: 98.39%

    Class 11 pass percentage: 98.48%

    May 17, 2024 1:09 PM IST

    JAC Board Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand Board 9th, 11th results declared

    JAC Board Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand Board 9th, 11th results declared. The direct link is given above.

    May 17, 2024 1:00 PM IST

    JAC Board Result 2024 Live: Class 9, 11 results today

    JAC Board Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand Board will announce Class 9, 11 results today, May 17, 2024.

    News education JAC Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand Board Class 9th, 11th results out, 98.39% pass Class 9, 98.48% pass Class 11

    IPL 2024 Coverage

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes