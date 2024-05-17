JAC Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand Board Class 9th, 11th results out, 98.39% pass Class 9, 98.48% pass Class 11
JAC Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand Academic Council has declared JAC Board Result 2024 for Class 9, 11 on May 17, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Class 9 and Class 11 board examination across the state can check the scores through the official website of JAC Results at jacresults.com. The Class 9 and Class 11 results can also be checked by candidates on official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. All the appeared candidates will need roll code and roll number to check the scores....Read More
This year Class 9 board examination was conducted from March 1 to March 2, 2024 across the state at various exam centres. Class 11 board examination was conducted from February 27 to February 29, 2024 at various exam centres.
More than 3 lakh candidates have appeared for Jharkhand Board Class 11 examination across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and other details here.
JAC Result 2024 Live: Class 11 female candidates highlights
Enrolled: 199237
Appeared: 196719
Promoted: 194040
Absent: 2518
Pass percentage: 98.63%
JAC Result 2024 Live: Class 11 male candidates highlights
Enrolled: 186505
Appeared: 183001
Promoted: 179920
Absent: 3504
Pass percentage: 98.31%
JAC Result 2024 Live: Class 9 female candidates highlights
Number of candidates enrolled: 251153
Number of candidates appeared: 247215
Number of candidates passed: 243381
Number of candidates absent: 3938
Pass percentage: 98.44%
JAC Result 2024 Live: Class 9 male candidates highlights
Enrolled: 228725
Appeared: 223986
Passed: 220256
Absent/Cancelled: 4739
Pass Percentage: 98.33%
JAC Result 2024 Live: Number of absent candidates of Class 11
JAC Result 2024 Live: A total of 6022 candidates were absent in Class 11 board examination this year out of which 3504 male candidates and 2518 female candidates.
JAC Result 2024 Live: Lowest performing district of Class 9
JAC Result 2024 Live: The lowest performing district of Class 9 is Simdega. The overall pass percentage is 95.90%. the male pass percentage is 94.54% and female pass percentage is 97.10%.
JAC Result 2024 Live: Class 9 topper district is Kodarma
JAC Result 2024 Live: Class 9 highest performing district is Kodarma. The overall pass percentage is 99.73%. The boys pass percentage is 99.67% and girls pass percentage is 99.75%.
JAC Result 2024 Live: Lowest performing district of Class 11
JAC Result 2024 Live: This year Garwa district has performed the lowest. The overall pass percentage is 96.80%. A total of 15618 candidates enrolled out of which 15418 candidates appeared. 14926 candidates passed the examination.
JAC Result 2024 Live: Kodarma district tops Class 11
JAC Result 2024 Live: Kodarma district tops in Class 11. The overall pass percentage of the district is 99.64%. A total of 10761 candidates enrolled out of which 10663 candidates appeared. 10625 candidates passed the exam.
JAC Class 9, 11 Result 2024 Live: Class 9 division wise pass percentage
South Chotanagpur: 98.08%
North Chotanagpur: 98.97%
Palamu: 98.74%
Santhal Pargana: 97.67%
Singhbhum: 97.84%
JAC Class 9, 11 Result 2024 Live: Class 11 female candidates appeared and passed numbers
JAC Class 9, 11 Result 2024 Live: A total of 199237 female candidates enrolled this year for Class 11 out of which 196719 candidates appeared. This year 194040 candidates are promoted.
JAC Class 9, 11 Result 2024 Live: Class 11 male pass percentage
JAC Class 9, 11 Result 2024 Live: Class 11 results have been announced. A total of 186505 male candidates enrolled out of which 183001 candidates appeared. 179920 candidates were promoted.
JAC Class 9, 11 Result 2024 Live: Class 9 pass percentage increased this year
JAC Class 9, 11 Result 2024 Live: This year the overall and gender wise pass percentage has increased for Class 9 compared to 2023. In 2023, the overall pass percentage was 97.85%, male pass percentage was 97.91% and female pass percentage was 97.79%.
JAC Class 9, 11 Result 2024 Live: Number of candidates appeared and promoted for Class 11
JAC Class 9, 11 Result 2024 Live: For Class 11, a total of 385742 candidates enrolled out of which 379720 candidates appeared. A total of 373960 candidates have been promoted.
JAC Class 9, 11 Result 2024 Live: Number of candidates appeared and passed Class 9
JAC Class 9, 11 Result 2024 Live: This year a total of 479878 candidates had registered for the Class 9 board examination out of which 471201 candidates have appeared for it. A total of 463637 candidates have passed the examination.
JAC Class 9, 11 Result 2024 Live: Class 11 gender wise pass percentage
Male: 98.31%
Female: 98.63%
JAC Class 9, 11 Result 2024 Live: Class 9 gender wise pass percentage
Male: 98.33%
Female: 98.44%
JAC Class 9, 11 Result 2024 Live: Pass percentage
Class 9 pass percentage: 98.39%
Class 11 pass percentage: 98.48%
JAC Board Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand Board 9th, 11th results declared
JAC Board Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand Board 9th, 11th results declared. The direct link is given above.
JAC Board Result 2024 Live: Class 9, 11 results today
JAC Board Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand Board will announce Class 9, 11 results today, May 17, 2024.