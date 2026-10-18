Jamia shuts 2 libraries over ‘security concerns’ as protest for students’ union intensifies

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university on Sunday shut down the Dr Zakir Husain Library and the Old Library on Sunday over “security concerns” amid protests demanding the restoration of the students’ union.

The union was dissolved in 2006. (HT file)

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“It is hereby notified that Dr. Zakir Husain Library and Old Library shall remain closed on Sunday, 18th October 2026, due to security-related concerns on the university campus,” a notice signed by university librarian dated October 17 said.

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While three students began a hunger strike on October 12 to demand the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union, the protest intensified on Saturday morning after demonstrators were allegedly forcibly evicted from Gulistan-i-Ghalib Garden, near gate no 7 inside the JMI campus.

The union was dissolved in 2006. The university administration also issued rustication and suspension notices to the protesting students.

On Saturday evening, around 100 protesting students stormed the campus through Gate 7 to stage a demonstration, leading to a violent clash with security guards. The police were later called in to remove the students from the area.

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{{^usCountry}} "Protesters had entered the college gate and security was called. We only removed 20-30 protesters and put them in buses to take them away. They were not taken to any police station,” a senior police officer earlier told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Protesters had entered the college gate and security was called. We only removed 20-30 protesters and put them in buses to take them away. They were not taken to any police station,” a senior police officer earlier told HT. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the Jamia administration maintained that gate no 18 is the designated site for protests, arguing that demonstrations near gate no 7 – which is close to major academic blocks – disrupted academic activities on the campus.

The protesting students, however, said they chose Gulistan-i-Ghalib Garden as their demonstration site after the administration allegedly denied permission to hold the protest at the designated location.

“The university is made up of its students. Then on what basis has the administration shut down the campus? This is an illegal, anti-democratic move by an admin which refuses to engage in dialogue with its students and only ever relies on brute force to silence the students?” said JMI All Indian Students Association’s secretary Saurabh.