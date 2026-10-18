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Jamia shuts 2 libraries over ‘security concerns’ as protest for students’ union intensifies

The university administration also issued rustication and suspension notices to the protesting students.

Updated on: Oct 18, 2026, 14:31:54 IST
By Gargi Shukla
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The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university on Sunday shut down the Dr Zakir Husain Library and the Old Library on Sunday over “security concerns” amid protests demanding the restoration of the students’ union.

The union was dissolved in 2006. (HT file)
The union was dissolved in 2006. (HT file)

“It is hereby notified that Dr. Zakir Husain Library and Old Library shall remain closed on Sunday, 18th October 2026, due to security-related concerns on the university campus,” a notice signed by university librarian dated October 17 said.

While three students began a hunger strike on October 12 to demand the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union, the protest intensified on Saturday morning after demonstrators were allegedly forcibly evicted from Gulistan-i-Ghalib Garden, near gate no 7 inside the JMI campus.

The union was dissolved in 2006. The university administration also issued rustication and suspension notices to the protesting students.

On Saturday evening, around 100 protesting students stormed the campus through Gate 7 to stage a demonstration, leading to a violent clash with security guards. The police were later called in to remove the students from the area.

Meanwhile, the Jamia administration maintained that gate no 18 is the designated site for protests, arguing that demonstrations near gate no 7 – which is close to major academic blocks – disrupted academic activities on the campus.

The protesting students, however, said they chose Gulistan-i-Ghalib Garden as their demonstration site after the administration allegedly denied permission to hold the protest at the designated location.

“The university is made up of its students. Then on what basis has the administration shut down the campus? This is an illegal, anti-democratic move by an admin which refuses to engage in dialogue with its students and only ever relies on brute force to silence the students?” said JMI All Indian Students Association’s secretary Saurabh.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gargi Shukla

Gargi Shukla is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She reports on schools, colleges and issues that affect students, teachers, parents, and educational institutions in India's capital. She closely tracks the political economy of education, student politics, and policy developments shaping the sector in Delhi. She earlier worked as a sub editor with Outlook Business.

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Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News also check NEET PG Result 2026 and Find tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News also check NEET PG Result 2026 and Find tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
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