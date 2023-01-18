Home / Education / JKPSC MO Recruitment 2023: 378 Medical Officer posts on offer, details here

JKPSC MO Recruitment 2023: 378 Medical Officer posts on offer, details here

education
Published on Jan 18, 2023 12:56 PM IST

JKPSC MO Recruitment 2023: Applications are invited for 378 MO posts, apply from January 18.

ByHT Education Desk

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (Backlog) in the Health and Medical Education Department. The application process will commence today, January 28 and the last date for the submission of the application form is February 16, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online at jkpsc.nic.in. Candidates can

JKPSC MO Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 378 vacancies of Medical Officer posts.

JKPSC MO Recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years. Candidates should be born between January 1, 1983, till January 1, 2003.

JKPSC MO Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 1000 for the unreserved category and 500 for the reserved category.

JKPSC MO Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Next, click on the online application

Fill out the application form

Pay the fees and submit a copy for future reference.

