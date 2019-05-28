Maharashtra Board Result 2019 LIVE Updates: HSC 12th Result declared, check at 1 pm

The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the result of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), or Class 12 board examination on Tuesday.

This time, 85.88% students in he state have passed the exams as opposed to 88.41% last year (2018). Mumbai division has recorded a 83.85% result.

The students can check their marks on Maharashtra Board’s official website mahresult.nic.in after it is uploaded at 1 pm.

01:31 PM IST Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: Stream wise pass percent 92.60 science 76.45 arts 88.28 commerce 78.93 vocational 85.88 total





01:12 PM IST Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: Website crashed. Where to check 12th result Maharashtra Board has declared the results of class 12th exam. HSC results can be checked at other third party websites at indiaresults.in or examresults.net





01:04 PM IST Maharashtra HSC Results out in few minutes In just few minutes, candidates will be able to check their Maharashtra HSC Results 2019 online





12:55 PM IST Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2019: Direct link to check result here Candidates can check their Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 at maharashtraeducation.com examresults.net/maharashtra/ mahresult.nic.in mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in





12:46 PM IST Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2019: How to check class 12th result 1) Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in. 2) Click on HSC Examination Result 2019. 3) Enter your roll number and your mother’s first name 4) Click on view result 5) You results will be displayed, take a print out





12:42 PM IST Maharashtra Board introduced Divyang stickers Another measure introduced this year were ‘divyang’ stickers, which were put on the answer sheets of students with special needs to ensure they are evaluated fairly. In the Mumbai division, the board allowed a student to write her paper on an iPad for the first time since Nishka Hosangady, a 20-year-old arts student from Sophia College, suffers from vocal dystonia, a disorder which causes involuntary muscular spasms.





12:34 PM IST Maharashtra Board HSC Results 2019: Stream wise breakup for Mumbai division 54,056: Arts 91,178: Science 1, 85,774: Commerce 4,420: MCVC (vocational) 1,877: Students with special needs 236: Transgenders registered from the state 62: Transgenders registered from Mumbai division





12:30 PM IST Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2019: 236 transgender candidates also registered For the first time, 236 transgender students had also officially registered for the Maharashtra Board exams as the board introduced the option of identifying as the third gender in online forms this year. Of these, 62 were from the Mumbai division.





12:28 PM IST Over 14 lakh students had appeared for Maharashtra Board HSC exam 2019 This year, over 14.9 lakh students from the state registered to appear for the HSC examinations, which were conducted between February 21 and March 20. Of the total number of students, 3, 35,000 registered for the exams from the Mumbai division, which includes Thane, Raigad and Palghar. Exams were conducted at 2,957 centres.





12:24 PM IST 85.88% students have passed the Maharashtra Board HSC exam Maharashtra Board has declared the HSC results today. A total of 85.88% students have passed the exam. This year the pass percentage dipped from last year’s figure of 88.41%





12:18 PM IST MSBSHSE will release the HSC results on its website at 1 pm The Maharashtra Board will upload the HSC class 12th result on its website mahresult.nic.in at 1 pm. Candidates will be able to check their results after that.



