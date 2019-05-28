MSBSHSE 12th result 2019 declared today. Check Maharashtra board scores at mahresults.nic.in

The wait is over. Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the result of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), or Class 12 board examination today, on May 28.

86% students have passed the MSBSHSE 12th exam conducted by the Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). The students can check their marks on Maharashtra Board’s official website mahresult.nic.in after it is uploaded at 1 pm.

The pass percentage has dipped to 85.88% as opposed to 88.41% last year. The Mumbai division has recorded a 83.85% result.

Over 14.9 lakh students from the state had registered to appear in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams this year. In a first, 236 transgender students had also officially registered for the exams as the board introduced the third gender in the online forms from this year.

Out of this, 3,35,000 students registered for the exams from the Mumbai division, which includes Thane, Raigad and Palghar. Out of the total students registered from the Mumbai region, 54,056 were from arts, 91,178 from science, 1,85,774 from commerce, 4,420 from MCVC (vocational), 1,877 students with special needs and 62 were transgenders

Twenty flying squads of the divisional board and over five squads at the district level were deployed to monitor the exams every day. Centres had to distribute papers only in packets of 25 papers in a bundle. Students were allowed to enter the exam hall an hour before the exam started.

Steps to check Maharashtra HSC results 2019:

1) Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

2) Click on HSC Examination Result 2019.

3) Enter your roll number and your mother’s first name

4) Click on view result

5) You results will be displayed, take a print out

In 2018, out of 14,16,986 students who appeared for the exam, 12,52,817 passed, which was pass percentage of 88.41%.

In the divisional results, Konkan secured the highest pass percentage of 94.85%, followed by Kolhapur with 91%, Pune (89.58%), Aurangabad (88.74%), and Amravati (88.08%). While Mumbai was on 6th position with 87.44%, Nashik had the lowest pass percentage of 86.13%. Girls performed better than boys securing a pass percentage of 92.36%, while 85.23% boys cleared the exam. Of the total 6,33,090 girls who appeared for the exam, 5,84,692 passed. Last year, 7,83,896 boys appeared for the exam and 6,68,125 cleared it.

First Published: May 28, 2019 12:09 IST