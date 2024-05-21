Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi350C
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Mizoram Class 12 results to be out today

    May 21, 2024 11:50 AM IST
    MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Mizoram Board Class 12th results to be declared at 12 pm.
    The Mizoram board will announce the results for the Science, Commerce and Arts stream of Class 12 students.
    The Mizoram board will announce the results for the Science, Commerce and Arts stream of Class 12 students.

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will announce the results of Mizoram Class 12 exams on May 21, 2024, at 12 pm. The Mizoram board will announce the results for the Science, Commerce and Arts stream of Class 12 students. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the scores on the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in. The result link will also be available on mbseonline.com....Read More

    Apart from the official website, the results can also be obtained by the appeared candidates on whatsapp numbers- 9863883041 and 9863722521 during office hours.

    This year Mizoram Class 12 board examination was conducted from February 28 to March 28, 2024. The examination was conducted in a single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm.

    For the latest updates on MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 follow the live blog.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 21, 2024 11:50 AM IST

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Few mins to go

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Just a few mins to go for the declaration of Mizoram Board Class 12 results.

    May 21, 2024 11:42 AM IST

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Steps to check results

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Follow the below-mentioned steps to check the results

    • Visit the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in.
    • Click on MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 link available on the home page.
    • Enter the login details and click on submit.
    • Once done, fill the application form.
    • Make the payment of application fee.
    • Click on submit and download the page.
    • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need
    May 21, 2024 11:35 AM IST

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Find the latest updates on HT Education Portal

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Get the latest updates on Mizoram Class 12th results on the Education Portal of HT

    May 21, 2024 11:30 AM IST

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Details on compartment exams

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: MBSE officials will announce the details regarding the compartment exams after the declaration of the class 12th results

    May 21, 2024 11:20 AM IST

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: These are the official websites to check results

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Students can check their results on these websites

    1. mbse.edu.in
    2. mbseonline.com

    May 21, 2024 11:11 AM IST

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: An hour to go

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Just an hour to go for MBSE officials to declare the results of Mizoram Class 12 results

    May 21, 2024 11:05 AM IST

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Key details needed to check the results

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Students will need the following details to check their results on the official website

    1. Roll Number
    2. Registration Number
    May 21, 2024 11:01 AM IST

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Results for which streams will be announced today

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: MBSE officials will declare the Class 12th results for the Science, Commerce and Arts stream students

    May 21, 2024 10:58 AM IST

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Exam conducted in how many shifts

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: The Mizoram Class 12th examination was conducted in a single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm.

    May 21, 2024 10:54 AM IST

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Exams were conducted on

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: The Mizoram Class 12 board examination was conducted from February 28 to March 28, 2024.

    May 21, 2024 10:49 AM IST

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Find the latest updates on HT Education Portal

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Get the latest updates on Mizoram Class 12th results on the Education Portal of HT

    May 21, 2024 10:46 AM IST

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: You can now get your results through Whatsapp

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Apart from the official website, students who have appeared for the exam can get their results on the following whatsapp numbers- 9863883041 and 9863722521 during office hours.

    May 21, 2024 10:44 AM IST

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Students can find the result link here

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: The result link will also be available on mbseonline.com.

    May 21, 2024 10:42 AM IST

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Here's how you can check your result

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Steps to check the results

    1. Visit the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in.
    2. Click on MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 link available on the home page.
    3. Enter the login details and click on submit.
    4. Once done, fill the application form.
    5. Make the payment of application fee.
    6. Click on submit and download the page.
    7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
    May 21, 2024 10:40 AM IST

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Where to check results

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Candidates can check the following websites for their results

    1. mbse.edu.in
    2. mbseonline.com
    May 21, 2024 10:36 AM IST

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Results to be declared today

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: MBSE officials will declare the Class 12 results today at 12 pm

    News education MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Mizoram Class 12 results to be out today

    IPL 2024 Coverage

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes