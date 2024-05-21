MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Mizoram Class 12 results to be out today

The Mizoram board will announce the results for the Science, Commerce and Arts stream of Class 12 students.

MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will announce the results of Mizoram Class 12 exams on May 21, 2024, at 12 pm. The Mizoram board will announce the results for the Science, Commerce and Arts stream of Class 12 students. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the scores on the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in. The result link will also be available on mbseonline.com.

Apart from the official website, the results can also be obtained by the appeared candidates on whatsapp numbers- 9863883041 and 9863722521 during office hours.

This year Mizoram Class 12 board examination was conducted from February 28 to March 28, 2024. The examination was conducted in a single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm.

For the latest updates on MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 follow the live blog.