MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Mizoram Class 12 results to be out today
MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will announce the results of Mizoram Class 12 exams on May 21, 2024, at 12 pm. The Mizoram board will announce the results for the Science, Commerce and Arts stream of Class 12 students. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the scores on the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in. The result link will also be available on mbseonline.com....Read More
Apart from the official website, the results can also be obtained by the appeared candidates on whatsapp numbers- 9863883041 and 9863722521 during office hours.
This year Mizoram Class 12 board examination was conducted from February 28 to March 28, 2024. The examination was conducted in a single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm.
For the latest updates on MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 follow the live blog.
MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Few mins to go
MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Just a few mins to go for the declaration of Mizoram Board Class 12 results.
MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Steps to check results
MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Follow the below-mentioned steps to check the results
- Visit the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in.
- Click on MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Once done, fill the application form.
- Make the payment of application fee.
- Click on submit and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need
MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Find the latest updates on HT Education Portal
MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Get the latest updates on Mizoram Class 12th results on the Education Portal of HT
MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Details on compartment exams
MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: MBSE officials will announce the details regarding the compartment exams after the declaration of the class 12th results
MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: These are the official websites to check results
MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Students can check their results on these websites
- mbse.edu.in
- mbseonline.com
MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: An hour to go
MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Just an hour to go for MBSE officials to declare the results of Mizoram Class 12 results
MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Key details needed to check the results
MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Students will need the following details to check their results on the official website
- Roll Number
- Registration Number
MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Results for which streams will be announced today
MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: MBSE officials will declare the Class 12th results for the Science, Commerce and Arts stream students
MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Exam conducted in how many shifts
MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: The Mizoram Class 12th examination was conducted in a single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm.
MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Exams were conducted on
MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: The Mizoram Class 12 board examination was conducted from February 28 to March 28, 2024.
MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Find the latest updates on HT Education Portal
MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Get the latest updates on Mizoram Class 12th results on the Education Portal of HT
MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: You can now get your results through Whatsapp
MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Apart from the official website, students who have appeared for the exam can get their results on the following whatsapp numbers- 9863883041 and 9863722521 during office hours.
MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Students can find the result link here
MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: The result link will also be available on mbseonline.com.
MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Here's how you can check your result
MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Steps to check the results
- Visit the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in.
- Click on MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Once done, fill the application form.
- Make the payment of application fee.
- Click on submit and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Where to check results
MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Candidates can check the following websites for their results
- mbse.edu.in
- mbseonline.com
MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Results to be declared today
MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: MBSE officials will declare the Class 12 results today at 12 pm