e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / MHT CET 2020 registration process to end on February 29, apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2020 registration process to end on February 29, apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will close the registration window for MHT CET 2020 on February 29.

education Updated: Feb 28, 2020 09:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(MHT CET)
         

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will close the registration window for MHT CET 2020 on February 29.

Candidates who are willing to sit for the entrance examination to get admission in technical and agriculture courses are advised to visit the official website http://cetcell.mahacet.org/ and fill up the application form at the earliest.

After this, the board officials will open a week’s window from March 1- March 7 for those who have failed to fill up the forms. Candidates will have to bear late fine of Rs 500. Aspirants can also apply for the various courses via direct link https://mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in/.

The board will conduct the entrance examination from April 13-April 17 and April 20-April 23.

Important Dates

Online application process started on January 7

Online application process will end on February 29

Last date to make fee payment is March 7

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test admit cards will be issued on April 5

How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for Registration for new candidates

Step 3: Enter all the details

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents

Step 5: Cross-check all the details and make fee payment

Step 6: Note down your application number and registration id

According to the official website, 3, 86,572 candidates have applied for the various courses.

tags
top news
Rs 4 lakh crore investor wealth gone in minutes as Sensex plunges 1100 points
Rs 4 lakh crore investor wealth gone in minutes as Sensex plunges 1100 points
7000 paramilitary soldiers deployed in Delhi, no major incident in 36 hours: Home Ministry
7000 paramilitary soldiers deployed in Delhi, no major incident in 36 hours: Home Ministry
Delhi violence: Anatomy of a riot, and its escalation
Delhi violence: Anatomy of a riot, and its escalation
Bhim Army face-off with pro-CAA group first trigger in Delhi riots: Police
Bhim Army face-off with pro-CAA group first trigger in Delhi riots: Police
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Kohli could opt for two big changes
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Kohli could opt for two big changes
Triber, Ertiga to Vellfire and V-Class, why India’s MPV segment is in top gear
Triber, Ertiga to Vellfire and V-Class, why India’s MPV segment is in top gear
Tejashwi Yadav jabs Amit Shah after Bihar passes resolution against NRC
Tejashwi Yadav jabs Amit Shah after Bihar passes resolution against NRC
Ayushmann Khurrana, Huma Qureshi at star-studded screening of Thappad
Ayushmann Khurrana, Huma Qureshi at star-studded screening of Thappad
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News