MHT CET 2020 registration process to end on February 29, apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

education

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 09:36 IST

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will close the registration window for MHT CET 2020 on February 29.

Candidates who are willing to sit for the entrance examination to get admission in technical and agriculture courses are advised to visit the official website http://cetcell.mahacet.org/ and fill up the application form at the earliest.

After this, the board officials will open a week’s window from March 1- March 7 for those who have failed to fill up the forms. Candidates will have to bear late fine of Rs 500. Aspirants can also apply for the various courses via direct link https://mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in/.

The board will conduct the entrance examination from April 13-April 17 and April 20-April 23.

Important Dates

Online application process started on January 7

Online application process will end on February 29

Last date to make fee payment is March 7

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test admit cards will be issued on April 5

How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for Registration for new candidates

Step 3: Enter all the details

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents

Step 5: Cross-check all the details and make fee payment

Step 6: Note down your application number and registration id

According to the official website, 3, 86,572 candidates have applied for the various courses.