MP Board 10th supplementary result 2019 declared, here’s the direct link to download HSC scorecard

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 09:58 IST

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the results of Class 10th supplementary exam that was conducted in the month of July. Candidates can check their HSC results on the official website or click on the direct link mentioned below to download the result easily.

MP Board had conducted its 10th supplementary exam between July 4 and 12, 2019 of which the result has been declared on August 5, 2019.

MP Board has also declared the 12th HSSC supplementary result 2019. Check here.

Earlier, on May 15, MP Board had declared the results of its written board exam of class 10th . A total of 11.3 lakh candidates had appeared for the MP Board class 10th exam that was conducted from March 1 to 27.

63.89% students have passed MP Board class 10th result 2019.

Official website to check MP Board 10th supplementary result 2019 ---mpbse.nic.in/results

Here’s the direct link to check MP Board HSSC 10th supplementary result 2019

Key in your roll number and application number to check your result.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 09:52 IST