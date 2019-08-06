MP Board 12th supplementary result 2019 declared, here’s the direct link to download HSSC result

education

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 10:00 IST

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the results of Class 12th supplementary exam that was conducted in the month of July. Candidates can check their results on the official website or click on the direct link mentioned below to download the result easily.

The MP Board 12th supplementary exam was conducted between July 4 and 12.

MP board 10th supplementary result 2019 has also been declared. Check here.

Earlier, on May 15, MP Board had declared the results of its written board exam that was conducted between March 2 and April 12, 2019 in which 7.32 lakh candidates had appeared.

76.31% students had passed the MP Board class 12th exam 2019. Last year, the pass percentage of Class 12 was 68 % while in 2017 it was 67.8%.

Official website to check MP Board 12th supplementary result 2019 ---mpbse.nic.in/results

Here’s the direct link to check MP Board HSSC 12th supplementary result 2019

Key in your roll number and application number to check your result.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 09:41 IST