e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / NABARD prelims result 2020 for office attendant released at nabard.org

NABARD prelims result 2020 for office attendant released at nabard.org

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the preliminary recruitment result for Office Attendant in subordinate service.

education Updated: Feb 28, 2020 11:28 IST
HT correspondent
HT correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the preliminary recruitment result for Office Attendant in subordinate service
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the preliminary recruitment result for Office Attendant in subordinate service(nabard.org)
         

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the preliminary recruitment result for Office Attendant in subordinate service. There are total 73 posts under Group C category.

The results were published by the officials on https://www.nabard.org/default.aspx.

Candidates who sat for the prelims can check the qualification status via direct link here .

The exam authority has released the list of roll numbers of those candidates who have qualified for the mains.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development had conducted the recruitment exam on February 4. The main examination will be held on March 14.

The main paper consists of 150 questions from English language, general awareness, numerical ability and reasoning paper.

How to check NABARD qualification status

Step 1: Visit the official website https://www.nabard.org/default.aspx

Step 2: Look for What’s New

Step 3: Click on Prelims Result for Office Attendant in subordinate service

Step 4: A new window will open

Step 5: Check your roll number

Now, start preparing for the mains examinations.

The registration process for the recruitment under Group C category had started on December 25 and the last date to apply for the same was January 12.

NABARD, which was formed in 1982, aims at building an empowered and financially inclusive rural India through specific goal oriented departments.

tags
top news
‘Shielded big names’: CBI vs CBI plays out in Delhi court; judge rebukes officers
‘Shielded big names’: CBI vs CBI plays out in Delhi court; judge rebukes officers
Delhi gets new police chief amid criticism of force over violence
Delhi gets new police chief amid criticism of force over violence
Autopsy report details brutality inflicted on IB staffer during Delhi riots
Autopsy report details brutality inflicted on IB staffer during Delhi riots
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Kohli could opt for two big changes
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Kohli could opt for two big changes
Triber, Ertiga to Vellfire and V-Class, why India’s MPV segment is in top gear
Triber, Ertiga to Vellfire and V-Class, why India’s MPV segment is in top gear
7000 paramilitary soldiers deployed in Delhi, no major incident in 36 hours: Home Ministry
7000 paramilitary soldiers deployed in Delhi, no major incident in 36 hours: Home Ministry
Samsung Galaxy S20+ first impressions
Samsung Galaxy S20+ first impressions
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News