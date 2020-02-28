NABARD prelims result 2020 for office attendant released at nabard.org

education

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the preliminary recruitment result for Office Attendant in subordinate service. There are total 73 posts under Group C category.

The results were published by the officials on https://www.nabard.org/default.aspx.

Candidates who sat for the prelims can check the qualification status via direct link here .

The exam authority has released the list of roll numbers of those candidates who have qualified for the mains.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development had conducted the recruitment exam on February 4. The main examination will be held on March 14.

The main paper consists of 150 questions from English language, general awareness, numerical ability and reasoning paper.

How to check NABARD qualification status

Step 1: Visit the official website https://www.nabard.org/default.aspx

Step 2: Look for What’s New

Step 3: Click on Prelims Result for Office Attendant in subordinate service

Step 4: A new window will open

Step 5: Check your roll number

Now, start preparing for the mains examinations.

The registration process for the recruitment under Group C category had started on December 25 and the last date to apply for the same was January 12.

NABARD, which was formed in 1982, aims at building an empowered and financially inclusive rural India through specific goal oriented departments.