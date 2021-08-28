3 exams cancelled in MP after question paper leak

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (PEB) has decided to cancel three exams, after question papers were leaked, said state Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday.

These include exams for Senior Agriculture Development Officer (SADO), Rural Agriculture Extension Officer (RAEO), and for the recruitment of nurses.

"A decision has been taken to cancel 3 exams. Exams for SADO, RAEO and recruitment of nurses have been cancelled. Question papers were leaked, after which results were not announced. The matter was investigated and exams were cancelled," Mishra said while addressing a press conference in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

He further informed that some students had complained about the leak of the question paper after which an investigation was done by the technical team of State Electronics Development Corporation (SEDC) in which three out of 10 exams conducted in 2020 and 2021 were found to be leaked.

"Some students had complained after exams. After a probe by MP SEDC, it was found in a log that a question paper was leaked on February 10 for an exam on February 11. The online system was hacked and downloaded through another computer. The cancelled exams will be held again," said Mishra.