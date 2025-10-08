Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Arunachal cabinet nod to school for children with special needs in Miao

    The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday gave approval to establish a school for children with special needs in Miao.

    Published on: Oct 8, 2025 8:55 AM IST
    PTI | Itanagar
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday gave approval to establish a school for children with special needs in Miao.

    Arunachal cabinet nod to school for children with special needs in Miao
    Arunachal cabinet nod to school for children with special needs in Miao

    The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting in Miao in Changlang district.

    The decision reflects the government's unwavering commitment to equity, compassion, and empowerment, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

    The institution is envisioned as a model centre of learning, health care, and empowerment, ensuring that children with special needs receive equal access to quality education and holistic development opportunities, it said.

    The education department has been tasked to prepare a detailed proposal for staff creation and infrastructure planning to operationalise the school, it added.

    Once completed, the school will serve as a pioneering model for inclusive education in the state, bridging gaps in accessibility and support for differently-abled students, the statement said.

    recommendedIcon
    Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
    News/Education/News/Arunachal Cabinet Nod To School For Children With Special Needs In Miao
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes