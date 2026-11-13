Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said his government would launch a scheme to sponsor youth for coaching to help them join the armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces as officers.

Arunachal govt to sponsor youth for coaching to join armed forces: Khandu

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Khandu also announced a phased infrastructure development plan for Dera Natung Government College here, and said a dedicated officer from the CMO would coordinate with various departments to ensure the institute gets what it requires.

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On the proposed Armed Forces coaching initiative, Khandu said the state government was working in collaboration with the Army to sponsor selected candidates for specialised coaching before they appear for officer-level entrance examinations.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the college's 46th annual college week celebrations, he said the programme is expected to begin this year and would create opportunities for local youths to become commissioned officers in the Army, Navy, Air Force and CFs.

Khandu said the DNGC had around 49 acres of land for expansion and that the infrastructure requirements highlighted in a memorandum submitted by the college administration and students were genuine.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the proposals would be examined comprehensively and taken up for approval and sanction in phases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the proposals would be examined comprehensively and taken up for approval and sanction in phases. {{/usCountry}}

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The designated officer would coordinate with the public works department, public health engineering and water supply department and electrical department to ensure necessary action, the chief minister said.

Established in 1979, DNGC is among the oldest colleges in the state and currently has 5,102 students.

Highlighting investments in education, the chief minister said ₹3,100 crore had been invested in the first phase of Mission Shikshit Arunachal.

The second phase had commenced with an initial allocation of ₹1,500 crore, which would be enhanced after assessing the requirements.

He also highlighted the Arunachal Academic Excellence scheme, under which eligible students securing admission to universities ranked among the world's top 150 in the QS World University Rankings receive scholarships from the state government.

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He encouraged students to pursue higher education at reputed international institutions.

In sports, the chief minister said the state had won more than 1,000 medals at national and international competitions over the past decade and had secured representation at the Asian Games for the first time.

He added that the government was strengthening sports infrastructure across the state and would support the development of facilities at DNGC.

Khandu said the government, in partnership with the National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports , was training 400 youths every year in mountaineering, trekking, paragliding, rafting and scuba diving to create livelihood opportunities in adventure tourism.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.