BEd Alternative: NCTE launches 4 yr Integrated Teacher Education Programme

Published on Mar 05, 2023 12:27 PM IST

A traditional BEd degree takes five years but the duration of this integrated course, which will be available for Science, Arts and Commerce streams, takes only four years. (Keshav Singh/HT photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has launched Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in 57 teacher education institutions (TEIs) across the country for the academic session 2023-24, Ministry of Education informed on Saturday. This is a flagship programme of NCTE under NEP 2020, it added.

ITEP is a 4 Year dual-major undergraduate degree offering BA and BEd or BSc and BEd and BCom and BEd. Admission to the course will be carried out by the National Testing Agency (NTA) through the National Common Entrance Test (NCET).

“This course will prepare teachers for the 4 stages of the new school structure i.e. Foundational, Preparatory, Middle and Secondary (5+3+3+4). The programme is being offered in pilot mode initially in reputed Central/State Government Universities/Institutions. ITEP will be available for all students who choose teaching as a profession after Secondary, by choice. This integrated course will benefit students since they will save one year by finishing the course in 4 years rather than the customary 5 years required by the present B.Ed. plan,” the ministry said in a press release.

“ITEP will not only impart cutting-edge pedagogy but will also establish a foundation in early childhood care and education (ECCE), foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN), inclusive education and an understanding of India and its values/ethos/art/traditions, among others. The course will contribute substantially to the revitalization of the whole teacher education sector….” it added.

Sunday, March 05, 2023
