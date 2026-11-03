Ranchi, Birla Institute of Technology Mesra and the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding to expand academic engagement and joint research between the two institutions, a statement said on Tuesday.

BIT Mesra, IIT Kanpur sign 5-yr MoU to strengthen research, higher education ecosystem

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The agreement was signed by BIT Mesra Vice-Chancellor Prof Indranil Manna and IIT Kanpur Director Prof Manindra Agrawal.

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Commenting on the partnership, Manna said, "Through this partnership, we aim to create new opportunities for our students and faculty to engage in advanced research, benefit from specialised academic expertise and work on challenges that have national relevance."

Strong institutions, capable researchers and a skilled workforce will be central to India's progress towards Viksit Bharat @2047, he said.

"By bringing together the academic strengths and research capabilities of both institutions, we aim to contribute to the national goal through joint research, technology development and the preparation of graduates equipped to address the country's emerging scientific and technological needs."

The MoU covers five areas such as undergraduate and postgraduate research, student exchange and internships, joint Master's and PhD supervision, academic programmes, and training for staff and officers, the release said.

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{{^usCountry}} Under the research component, faculty members from both institutions will jointly guide undergraduate projects from the third year onwards and postgraduate projects from the first semester, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the research component, faculty members from both institutions will jointly guide undergraduate projects from the third year onwards and postgraduate projects from the first semester, it said. {{/usCountry}}

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Student exchange provisions include summer and winter internships, short-term courses and workshops at either institution.

The agreement provides for shared access to research facilities, faculty exchange and development programmes, as well as short-duration training for staff and officers.

For BIT Mesra students, the agreement provides opportunities to participate in joint research projects, visit IIT Kanpur's specialised laboratories and take part in exchange programmes and internships, subject to the terms of individual activities, the release said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.