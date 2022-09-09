DU using our platform to enable the adoption of Samarth eGov across HEIs: AWS

The Amazon Web Services Inc, an Amazon.com company, on Friday announced in a press release that the University of Delhi is using AWS to enable the adoption of Samarth eGov- the open source, secure, scalable, and robust process automation e-governance platform-across India’s universities and higher education institutions (HEIs).

According to the release, Samarth eGov suite provides more than 40 software modules covering academics, administration, student services, human resources, governance, accounting, and finance as a cloud-based service to central and state universities, HEIs, and technical institutions in India.

Samarth eGov has already been adopted by more than 200 universities and HEIs in India, including more than 40 central and state universities, and more than 100 colleges. The next phase of Samarth eGov’s adoption is expected to reach more than 500 HEIs by 2023, the press statement further said.

“The reliability, agility, scalability, and security offered by AWS enables us to build Samarth eGov to realize our vision and confidently scale it to empower higher education institutions and students nationwide.” Said professor Sanjeev Singh, Joint Director, University of Delhi, South Campus.

“AWS is pleased to enable the Samarth eGov suite with the power of the cloud, and enhance the availability, quality, speed, and experience of education services for students, educators, and administrators.” Said Rahul Sharma, Regional Head, Public Sector-AISPL, AWS India and South Asia.

In DU, Samarth eGov has enabled more than 1 million regular and distance learning students to participate in online examinations, supported faculty with online evaluations and grading, and awarded digitally signed blockchain-based degree certificates to more than 360,000 students over the last 24 months during the pandemic, ensuring the continuity of education and career progression for students, the release said. From January through July 2022, the university processed more than 663,000 student applications, helping students begin their university journey seamlessly, it added.