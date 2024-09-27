Menu Explore
DUSU polls: NSUI demands fair, transparent elections

PTI |
Sep 27, 2024 10:29 AM IST

NSUI on Thursday demanded that the Delhi University administration and the Delhi Police ensure fair and transparent conduct of the students' union elections.

DUSU polls: NSUI demands fair, transparent elections
Voting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) will take place on Friday.

Bihar police writes to WB police for safety of students after video of assault goes viral

Varun Choudhary, president of the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI), alleged at a press conference that people linked to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had been appointed electoral officers for the polls.

"Individuals previously associated with the ABVP are now serving as election commissioners that can influence the election results," Choudhary said.

To maintain the integrity of the election process, proctors with ties to the RSS should also be barred from election duty, he said.

The Congress-backed organisation, however, expressed confidence that it would win this year's elections.

Choudhary claimed that the NSUI's vision addressed key issues for students such as fee hikes, infrastructure deficiencies and women's safety.

Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
