Bihar police writes to WB police for safety of students after video of assault goes viral

After the viral video of two Bihar students being assaulted and humiliated at Siliguri by two local persons, asking them to not take examination, evoked sharp reaction, Bihar police Thursday evening wrote to the West Bengal police to act in it and ensure safety of Bihar's students. Bihar police writes to WB police for students safety after viral assault video

“The video that has gone viral is said to be of Siliguri in which two students said to be from Bihar are being assaulted and tortured to prevent them from appearing at the examination. The clip has been forwarded to you on your mobile,” Bihar Additional Director General (law & order) wrote to his West Bengal counterpart.

He also sought to know the action taken for the safety of Bihar students and action taken by the West Bengal on the incident. A copy of the letter has also been sent to police commissioner (Siliguri).

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar ordered chief secretary and DGP to get details from the West Bengal and even RJD chief Lalu Prasad also talked with West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee condemning the incident and asking her to take action against the culprits.

The two Bihar youths shown in video are said to have gone to take part in the physical exam for a Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recruitment and were made to do sit-ups and apologise for going to West Bengal to take the exams.

In the video, the two youths can be seen sleeping when the miscreant's barge into the room and ask him if he can speak and understand Bengali. When the youth reply in the negative, the miscreants start interrogating him in broken Hindi. The youth is heard saying: "We have come from Danapur in Bihar to appear for physicals. We are not from Bengal, but a Siliguri centre was allotted to us."

The locals, who claimed to be from the police, also assaulted them and asked them never to come. They were accused of carrying forged documents and were asked to show, which they did not fearing that they might be destroyed or torn.

As the alleged assault on Bihar students went viral, it triggered a political storm, with union ministers Chirag Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Giriraj Singh of the BJP attacking the Mamata Banerjee government, asking if it was a crime to take any exam in West Bengal.

Giriraj Singh had a poser for the RJD and the Congress as to how they could support such a government. “Only red carpet for Rohingya Muslims? Are these Bihar students not part of India?” he asked, posting the viral clip.