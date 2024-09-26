Amazon India signs MoU with Labour Ministry to connect with job seekers on NCS portal

Amazon India the signing of an MoU with the Ministry of Labour and Employment (Ministry) to utilise the National Career Service (NCS) portal of the Ministry for facilitating the posting of available work opportunities at Amazon and its staffing agencies. Amit Nirmal, DDG (Employment), Ministry of Labour & Employment and Aman Jain, Director, Public Policy, Amazon exchanging the MoU.JPG

The MoU aims to enable job seekers across India to view work opportunities and also help Amazon India and its staffing agencies post job openings and source candidates from the NCS portal. This partnership aims to connect individuals with career prospects that match their skills and qualifications

The job seekers registered on the NCS portal will be able to explore and apply for a wide variety of job roles across Amazon’s corporate offices and operations network that align with their skills and aspirations. Access to NCS's extensive database will enable Amazon and its staffing agencies to source candidate profiles more effectively and hire them for roles across the country. The company and its staffing agencies can hire for a range of employee and associate cohorts including women and persons with disabilities, mentioned the press release.

"We are excited to partner with the Ministry of Labour and Employment to combine our pursuit of candidates with NCS's vast network. It's important to spread awareness of open roles, improve job matching, and provide an easy way for jobseekers to search, especially for underserved communities. By listing work opportunities across Amazon on the National Career Service portal, jobseekers across India will have access to the various roles we offer," said Deepti Varma, Vice President, HR/ People Experience and Technology, Amazon Stores, India, Japan and Emerging Markets.

“We commend Amazon India for becoming a valued partner in this endeavor and integrating with the National Career Service portal. This collaboration will go a long way in increasing the visibility of work opportunities at Amazon, aligning with our vision of a pan-India one-stop portal that effectively connects employers with candidates. With Amazon's array of roles and their commitment to nurturing talent, we are confident that this synergy will unlock new employment opportunities for the youth of the country,” said Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports.

This will also enable jobseekers, who have registered on the NCS portal, to smoothly search and apply for the relevant opportunities available at Amazon, informed the press release.

