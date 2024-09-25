Delhi University campuses witness massive electioneering by candidates as students' union polls near

The Delhi University campuses are abuzz with electioneering as luxury cars, including Range Rover, Thar, SUVs, and other high-end vehicles, formed part of convoys of candidates contesting the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections. The campaign atmosphere was lively, with traditional drums, pamphlet distributions, and slogans like "Vande Mataram" and "Jitenge Jitenge 4321" ringing across Delhi University campuses. (File image)

Hundreds of people from other states have been brought in as a show of strength ahead of the elections.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has brought in around 100-150 supporters from various states to bolster its campaign.

Also read: DUSU polls festival of democracy, not laundering of money: Delhi High Court

Sudhanshu Chahal, an ABVP supporter who came from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, said, "There are around 100-150 people who came here to support the ABVP from different states. We are not allowed inside the campus but we distribute pamphlets, paste banners, and raise slogans for campaigning."

NSUI national delegate Y Pawan, from Telangana, mentioned that 100 supporters from Telangana had come to support the students' union.

"There are around 100 of us who came here from Telangana on September 15 to support the NSUI candidates. We are campaigning vigorously and hope that our candidate wins," said Pawan.

Also read: ABVP releases 11-point manifesto for DUSU polls, focuses on students welfare

Although the Lyngdoh Committee rules limit campaign expenditure per candidate to ₹5,000, boxes full of printed posters were seen in their cars.

A traffic police officer said that students park their cars here in a long queue on the road, which causes congestion leading to traffic jams.

The officer said, "They take out cars convoy in the rally which creates a traffic jam in the area and it becomes difficult to manage," and added that he challans over 50 such vehicles per day.

Also read: As DUSU polls near, NSUI ropes in national leaders for campaign; seeks support from Purvanchali students

Meanwhile, the campaign atmosphere was lively, with traditional drums, pamphlet distributions, and slogans like "Vande Mataram" and "Jitenge Jitenge 4321" ringing across the campuses.

A walk across the DU North campus showcased blue, yellow, orange, and white posters, banners, and hoardings placed at every nook and corner of the campus.

The scenes were similar in the South campus of the university where bus stops, food stalls, roadside benches, bushes, and even plants were covered with campaign posters and pamphlets.

In a creative approach, NSUI candidate Udai Yadav used tree leaves instead of paper for his campaign. Supporters were also seen distributing notebooks, pens, and water bottles, and setting up dustbins around the campus to engage students.

Meanwhile, despite warnings from the chief election officer against the defacement of public property, campus walls remained plastered with posters and banners. Hoardings with misspelled names of the candidates are being used to avoid detection.

The poll body on Monday directed all candidates to take down prohibited banners and posters bearing their names and ballot numbers within 24 hours.

However, no effect of this order was seen on the ground.