As DUSU polls near, NSUI ropes in national leaders for campaign; seeks support from Purvanchali students

In a bid to woo Purvanchali voters for the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections, the NSUI has turned to its national leaders, including Kanhaiya Kumar, to campaign for its candidates. The NSUI has turned to its national leaders, including Kanhaiya Kumar, to campaign for its candidates ahead of DUSU Polls. (File image)

Purvanchalis are a significant voting block in the DU elections and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) - Congress's student wing - is hoping to use the support of Kanhaiya Kumar who is from Begusarai in Bihar. Kumar is also the NSUI-in-charge for Congress.

In a special event organised by NSUI leaders on Monday, Kanhaiya Kumar sought votes of Purvanchali students.

Also read: IIM Ahmedabad introduces quotas for admissions into PhD programme, here’s what the 2025 advertisement reads

The event was also attended by Congress's social media and digital platforms chief Supriya Shrinate, NSUI national president Varun Choudhary and former NSUI chief Nadeem Javed.

Highlighting the community's potential to influence the outcome of the elections, NSUI national president Varun Choudhary, "I have a personal bond with Purvanchal as I was once the in-charge of NSUI Purvanchal."

Also read: Only Sisodia-Kejriwal duo can build schools in Delhi: Sisodia

"In the recent Lok Sabha elections, people of Purvanchal voted for jobs and change. Similarly, I believe students from Purvanchal have a huge role to play in the upcoming DUSU elections and will vote for NSUI on the same lines -- for jobs, better education and to reject ABVP," he said.

Also read: BPSC 70th CCE Exam 2024: Vacancies increased, registration begins on September 28 at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Choudhary expressed confidence in his party's prospects, predicting a clean sweep of all four DUSU seats.

Elections for the students union at Delhi University will be held on September 27 and results will be declared on September 28.