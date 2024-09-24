Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

As DUSU polls near, NSUI ropes in national leaders for campaign; seeks support from Purvanchali students

PTI | , New Delhi
Sep 24, 2024 11:27 AM IST

The NSUI is hoping to use the support of national leaders like Kanhaiya Kumar to seek votes of votes of Purvanchali students. Details here.

In a bid to woo Purvanchali voters for the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections, the NSUI has turned to its national leaders, including Kanhaiya Kumar, to campaign for its candidates.

The NSUI has turned to its national leaders, including Kanhaiya Kumar, to campaign for its candidates ahead of DUSU Polls. (File image)
The NSUI has turned to its national leaders, including Kanhaiya Kumar, to campaign for its candidates ahead of DUSU Polls. (File image)

Purvanchalis are a significant voting block in the DU elections and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) - Congress's student wing - is hoping to use the support of Kanhaiya Kumar who is from Begusarai in Bihar. Kumar is also the NSUI-in-charge for Congress.

In a special event organised by NSUI leaders on Monday, Kanhaiya Kumar sought votes of Purvanchali students.

Also read: IIM Ahmedabad introduces quotas for admissions into PhD programme, here’s what the 2025 advertisement reads

The event was also attended by Congress's social media and digital platforms chief Supriya Shrinate, NSUI national president Varun Choudhary and former NSUI chief Nadeem Javed.

Highlighting the community's potential to influence the outcome of the elections, NSUI national president Varun Choudhary, "I have a personal bond with Purvanchal as I was once the in-charge of NSUI Purvanchal."

Also read: Only Sisodia-Kejriwal duo can build schools in Delhi: Sisodia

"In the recent Lok Sabha elections, people of Purvanchal voted for jobs and change. Similarly, I believe students from Purvanchal have a huge role to play in the upcoming DUSU elections and will vote for NSUI on the same lines -- for jobs, better education and to reject ABVP," he said.

Also read: BPSC 70th CCE Exam 2024: Vacancies increased, registration begins on September 28 at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Choudhary expressed confidence in his party's prospects, predicting a clean sweep of all four DUSU seats.

Elections for the students union at Delhi University will be held on September 27 and results will be declared on September 28.

Get latest news onEducation,...
See more
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On