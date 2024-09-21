Menu Explore
ABVP releases 11-point manifesto for DUSU polls, focuses on students welfare

PTI | , New Delhi
Sep 21, 2024 08:28 PM IST

The document addresses key issues such as the admission process, campus infrastructure, examinations and employment-oriented education.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday unveiled its 11-point manifesto for the upcoming Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections.

It also highlights plans to create a better grievance redressal system and improve safety measures for the students.
It also highlights plans to create a better grievance redressal system and improve safety measures for the students. (HT File)

Titled "My DU, My Manifesto", the document addresses key issues such as the admission process, campus infrastructure, examinations and employment-oriented education.

It also highlights plans to create a better grievance redressal system and improve safety measures for the students.

"This manifesto reflects the needs and suggestions of thousands of students and focuses on ensuring a positive academic environment at Delhi University," the ABVP said during a press conference.

The manifesto includes a proposal for a "One Course, One Fee" structure for the postgraduate students, setting up Internal Complaints Committees (ICC) in every college and organizing large-scale job fairs. The ABVP also promises increased scholarships for the students from OBC, SC and ST communities along with adjustments for Dearness Allowance (DA) and discounted metro passes for all students.

ABVP's DUSU presidential candidate Rishabh Chaudhary said, "We plan to implement the 'One Course, One Fee' structure for PG courses, set up high-tech reading rooms in every college and ensure campus-wide Wi-Fi."

He also mentioned the party's focus on organising job fairs and effectively implementing the National Education Policy (NEP).

ABVP's vice-presidential candidate Bhanu Pratap Singh said, "Our efforts include skill development programs, internships and the introduction of industry-oriented courses."

Mitravinda Karnwal, the ABVP candidate for DUSU secretary, emphasised the importance of women's safety and empowerment.

"We aim to provide women's hostels in every college, set up sanitary napkin vending machines, and ensure accessible infrastructure for differently-abled students," she said.

Aman Kapasia, the joint secretary candidate, highlighted plans to increase scholarships and support mental health.

"We will focus on increasing scholarships for marginalized students and providing mental health counsellors in every college," he said.

