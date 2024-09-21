UPSC NDA II, CDS II Result 2024 out at upsc.gov.in, direct links to check roll numbers here

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC NDA II, CDS II Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination and Combined Defence Services Examination can find the direct link to check results through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC NDA II, CDS II Result 2024 out at upsc.gov.in, direct links here

The NDA II and CDS II written examinations were held on September 1, 2024. The candidates who have qualified the written test are eligible to appear for the interview round. These candidates are required to submit original certificates of age and educational qualification to the details mentioned on the official notice.

UPSC NDA II, CDS II Result 2024: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the result.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC NDA II, CDS II Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new PDF page will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates' mark sheets will be put on the Commission’s website within fifteen (15) days from the date of publication of the final result for NDA and CDS. The mark sheet will be available within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of the OTA course (after conducting the SSB Interview).

Indian Army Agniveer Final Result 2024 declared at joinindianarmy.nic.in, link here

Through the recruitment examinations, the UPSC aims to fill 370 posts in the National Defence Academy, 34 posts in the Naval Academy, and 459 posts in the Combined Defence Services. The application process concluded on June 4 for both examinations. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of UPSC.