Indian Army Agniveer Final Result 2024 declared at joinindianarmy.nic.in, link here

Indian Army has declared the Indian Army Agniveer Final Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment process can check the final result through the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Indian Army Agniveer Final Result 2024 declared, link here

The final results have been announced for various regions, which include Hisal, Palampur, Rohtak, Agra, Almora, and Amethi. The results have been announced for Tech Tradesmen, Soldiers, Nursing Assistants, Sepoy and AV Tradesmen.

Indian Army Agniveer Final Result 2024: How to check

Candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Click on the Indian Army Agniveer Final Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the region name.

A new PDF file will open.

Check the roll number and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Indian Army will not issue a separate letter to the candidate. It is the candidate's responsibility to check his result and report to the ARO for despatch formalities.

AGNIVEER will be enrolled in the Indian Army under the Indian Army Act 1950 for a period of four years. AGNIVEER would form a distinct rank in the Indian army, different from any other existing ranks. Indian army is not obliged to retain AGNIVEER beyond the engagement period of four years. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Indian Army.