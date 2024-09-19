AIIMS NORCET 7 Prelims Result 2024 declared at aiimsexams.ac.in, direct link here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has declared AIIMS NORCET 7 Prelims Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-7) can check the results on the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS NORCET 7 Result 2024 declared at aiimsexams.ac.in, direct link here

The AIIMS NORCET examination was held on September 15, 2024. The exam duration was 90 minutes and consisted of 100 MCQs. The total mark was 100 with four alternatives for each question (20 MCQs related to General Knowledge & Aptitude & 80 MCQs related to the syllabus of Nursing courses being taught at the essential qualification level).

AIIMS NORCET 7 Prelims Result 2024: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on AIIMS NORCET 7 Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will be able to check the roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of it for further use.

The NORCET Preliminary stage is a qualifying examination where a candidate who qualifies in the test will be allowed to appear in Stage II: NORCET Main. The main examination will be held on October 4, 2024. The exam duration is 180 minutes, and the question paper will comprise 160 MCQs of 160 marks. There will be a negative marking of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer. The question paper will be divided into 4 sections of 45 minutes, each containing 40 questions.

The registration process started on August 1 and ended on August 21, 2024. The correction window opened on August 22 and closed on August 24, 2024. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of AIIMS.