MPPSC Assistant Professor Result 2022 declared at mppsc.mp.gov.in, direct links here

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared MPPSC Assistant Professor Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the written test for Assistant Professor can check the results on the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in. MPPSC Assistant Professor Result 2022 declared, direct links here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The written exam results have been released for Home Science and Sanskrit subjects.

The Commission conducted the written examination on June 9, 2024, in two shifts: 10 am to 11 am and 1 pm to 4 pm. The exam was conducted at the centers of District Headquarters Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Morena, Rewa, Sagar, Shahdol, and Ujjain.

MPPSC Assistant Professor Result 2022: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Click on MPPSC Assistant Professor Result 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where the direct link will be available.

Click on the links and the PDF file will open.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who pass the prelims or written examination will have to appear for the next stage of the examination—the main exam and interview round. The Commission will share the dates of the main exam in due course. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of MPPSC.