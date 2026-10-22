The University of Arizona has suspended a fraternity's activities after a female student alleged two men sexually assaulted her at the fraternity's house in August.

Fraternity suspended at University of Arizona after female student reported assault by 2 men

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The Sigma Phi Epsilon chapter at the southern Arizona school was already on probation, but the university said it has now imposed an activities suspension, stating the fraternity poses a risk to the university community. An investigation into the allegations continues.

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“It has been determined that your organization presents a substantial risk to members of the university community,” said Associate Dean of Students Whitney Mohr in a letter sent to the fraternity on Wednesday.

The local chapter did not respond to calls or emails, but the national fraternity organization said it had ordered members of the Arizona chapter to comply with any investigation.

"Sigma Phi Epsilon does not tolerate sexual assault or sexual misconduct. The Fraternity has suspended those involved while the investigation proceeds," Brian Warren, chief executive officer of Sigma Phi Epsilon, said in a statement Tuesday. It didn't elaborate on the identities of those involved or their connection to the fraternity.

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{{^usCountry}} The female student told investigators that she consensually kissed a man and was drinking on the night of Aug. 26, but then woke up to two men sexually assaulting her in the fraternity house, according to search warrant records dated Sept. 9 and published Monday night by KOLD-TV in Tucson. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The female student told investigators that she consensually kissed a man and was drinking on the night of Aug. 26, but then woke up to two men sexually assaulting her in the fraternity house, according to search warrant records dated Sept. 9 and published Monday night by KOLD-TV in Tucson. {{/usCountry}}

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She told police she remembers feeling one man’s breath on her face and had trouble swallowing the next morning due to possible strangulation, according to the records. The documents also included physical descriptions of the accused. The next day, she reported the incident to police and underwent a forensic exam at a hospital.

Following media coverage of the allegations this week, the university placed Sigma Phi Epsilon on activities suspension, which prohibits the chapter from hosting, attending, participating in, and sponsoring any organizational activities until the case is settled, according to the associate dean's letter.

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The letter also accuses Sigma Phi Epsilon members of providing alcohol to minors on Aug. 26, the night of the alleged assault, and on Sept. 29. The fraternity was previously placed on probation, a conditional warning that included fines, following allegations of hazing in July.

The University of Arizona Police Department, which filed the search warrant, said on Tuesday that the investigation was ongoing.

The Tucson-based university has attempted to crack down on Greek-life activities that violate the code of conduct. Earlier this month, the adminstration suspended activities for 21 fraternities amid reports of assault, hazing and drug- and alcohol-related behavior. Only five fraternities remain suspended.

Sigma Phi Epsilon members are prohibited from contacting the alleged victim or her family, according to the associate dean's letter, and any accusations of retribution or intimidation could result in an additional investigation and harsher consequences.

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The Pima County Attorney’s Office on Tuesday said the case hasn’t been referred to prosecutors yet.

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Additional reporting by reporter Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix.

Schuettler is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.