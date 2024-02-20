IGNOU holds 37th convocation ceremony, over 3 lakh degrees, diplomas, and certificates awarded

Over 300,000 degrees, diplomas and certificates were conferred at the 37th convocation ceremony of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). According to a press release by IGNOU, the convocation ceremony was held at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Maidan Garhi Campus, New Delhi. (Handout)

According to a press release by IGNOU, the convocation ceremony was held at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Maidan Garhi Campus, New Delhi. Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar attended the ceremony as the chief guest and delivered the convocation address.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in his address extended heartfelt congratulations to students nationwide, recognizing their relentless efforts and unwavering dedication. 3.08 lakh degrees/diplomas/certificates were conferred, with meritorious students being honored by the Vice President, informed the press release.

“It brings me great pride to highlight the tangible impact of our efforts, notably in reaching the remotest corners of our nation and catering to disadvantaged groups. IGNOU has been unwavering in its mission to provide Access to higher education, thereby fostering Equity in our society through Inclusion. These endeavors underscore our dedication to realizing the transformative goals set forth in the National Education Policy 2020,” said Prof Nageshwar Rao, VC IGNOU.

The Vice President urged graduates to embrace their uniqueness, to challenge the status quo, and to fearlessly pursue their dreams, acknowledging their role as architects of India's future, shaping the nation's destiny with purpose and passion, mentioned the press release.

The convocation ceremony, held simultaneously at IGNOU's Regional Centers nationwide, was broadcasted live on various platforms.