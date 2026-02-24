Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow has concluded its final placement. The IIM Lucknow Placement 2026 was held for its 40th batch of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and the 21st batch of the Post Graduate Programme in Agribusiness Management (PGP-ABM). IIM Lucknow Placement 2026: 559 students bag offers, 1 crore highest CTC offered

This year a total of 580+ job offers were made to 559 students. The students were offered variety of roles including Consulting, Finance, General Management, Product Management, Sales & Marketing, Operations & Retail, and E-Commerce.

As per the press statement issued by the Institute, renowned legacy recruiters such as Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Adobe, Amazon, Alvarez & Marsal, American Express, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, EY-Parthenon, Goldman Sachs, Google, J.P. Morgan, Kearney, Landmark Group, McKinsey & Company, Media.net, Microsoft, Navi, Procter & Gamble, PwC, RIL, and Tata Administrative Services offered a wide range of roles across different industries.

The highest salary offered this placement season is ₹1 crore per annum. The highes international package (CTC) reached is ₹65 LPA. The average salary offered was Rs. 33.2 LPA, and the median salary was Rs. 32.9 LPA.

This time many first time recruiters also participated in the placement session which includes- Accuracy, Agratas, Analysys Mason, Berger, BlackRock, boAt, Darwinbox, Dezerv, Essar Group, Forvis Mazars, HDFC IB, Hero Future Energies, HiLabs, James Douglas, Jindal Steel, Lloyds Metals, Neo Asset Management, Novaa One, Shaadi.com, Shapoorji Pallonji, StoneX, and Uber.