India Reimagined Fellowship launched to attract global talent in biomedical research

Blockchain For Impact (BFI) has launched the India Reimagined Fellowship, a global initiative aimed at bringing world-class researchers, innovators, and professionals to India. The fellowship seeks to position the country as a hub for advanced research and innovation in biomedical science and public health. The fellowship seeks to position the country as a hub for advanced research and innovation in biomedical science and public health. (Shutterstock)

The program is designed to empower scientists, entrepreneurs, clinicians, and innovators to develop sustainable solutions for India’s key healthcare challenges. Each selected fellow will receive a grant of USD 300,000 (approximately Rs. 2.5 crore) spread over three years. The grant will cover relocation, salary, project costs, laboratory setup, staffing, equipment, and other approved research expenses.



The fellowship is available only through institutional nominations. Up to three fellowships will be awarded in the current cycle, with one fellow per host institution. Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis, and the deadline for this cycle is January 31, 2026. Host institutions must be FCRA-approved or exempt and are expected to provide full infrastructure and administrative support. Fellows are required to dedicate themselves full-time to their projects in India for the entire duration of the fellowship.

Dr. Vijay Chandru, Co-founder of Strand Life Sciences and Chairman of CrisprBits, welcomed the initiative, saying, “These reimagined fellowships, powered by private philanthropy, will greatly enhance India’s innovation landscape and move us closer to a Viksit Bharat, where technological innovation plays a transformative role.”

BFI Founder Sandeep Nailwal added, “India already has the talent and institutions needed to achieve global breakthroughs in biomedical research. Through the India Reimagined Fellowship, we’re building a bridge between global expertise and Indian opportunities to create lasting impact through science, innovation, and entrepreneurship.”

The India Reimagined Fellowship represents a strategic step toward strengthening India’s capacity in biomedical and public health research while promoting partnerships that connect international expertise with local needs.

For more information, visit: www.blockchainforimpact.in/request-for-proposal