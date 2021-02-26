Maharashtra govt ties with Udhyam to introduce entrepreneurial programme in ITIs
Maharashtra government has entered into a partnership with Udhyam Learning Foundation (Udhyam) to introduce an entrepreneurial development programme in all the government ITIs across the state.
Under this partnership, the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET), part of Maharashtra State Innovation Society (MSInS), and Udhyam aim to introduce Udhyam Shiksha a new-age educational programme to enable the learners to be job creators rather than job seekers, according to a statement.
Co-created by DVET and Udhyam, this 50-hour programme is experiential in nature and promotes learning by doing.
“It is important to give our youth opportunities to express themselves and earn a livelihood as entrepreneurs. The government has created several industrial zones and policies like the Chief Minister's Employment Generation Scheme (CMEGP).
"Students from this programme should be linked to benefits under CMEGP at the district level so that we can see translations to companies. We intend to scale up this programme with Udham Learning Foundation in the future,” Maharashtra Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Minister Nawab Malik said.
The Udhyam Shiksha programme is aimed at transforming education through creative teaching processes and supplementing theory with real-life experiences, DVET director Deepender Singh Kushwah said.
"Entrepreneurship is critical for the youth in this rapidly changing world. It generates quality jobs and fosters innovation. Our goal is to enable the learners to become self-reliant and value creators for society," he added.
Udhyam Learning Foundation has been associated with various state governments in Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Assam and Karnataka for the Entrepreneurial Mindset Programme across their schools and or ITIs.
Over the last two years, Udhyam has enabled entrepreneurial learning for over 8 lakh learners in these states.
Allahabad University’s UG annual exams from April 15, schedule out
- The Allahabad University (AU) will conduct its annual examinations for undergraduate students enrolled in the university and the constituent colleges for the academic session 2020-21 in the online mode from April 15.
