NEET UG Exam 2026: Students will get to choose their centre for NEET re-exam, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has confirmed that students appearing for the NEET 2026 re-examination will be allowed to choose their preferred exam centres. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the re-exam on June 21, while admit cards will be released on June 14, 2026. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (PTI)

The NTA has also extended the examination duration by 15 minutes. The re-exam will now be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Addressing concerns surrounding the controversy, the Education Minister urged students not to believe rumours. “Despite taking all precautions, there was a breach in the command chain. We take responsibility for it, and will fix it. Please understand,” he said.

Pradhan further announced that the NEET UG examination will be conducted entirely in computer-based mode from 2027 onwards.

The NEET UG re-exam date was announcced two days after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials to discuss modalities for conducting the re-examination in a "safe, transparent and credible manner. The meeting was attended by Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi, School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar, NTA Director General Abhishek Singh, CBSE Chairperson Rahul Singh and senior officials from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

The NEET UG examination was held on May 3, 2026, which was cancelled by NTA on May 12 following allegations of paper leak and malpractices. The matter was then handed over to CBI for investigation.

The Central Bureau of Investigation team has arrested has arrested 5 persons and conducted searches at multiple locations across the country. The CBI arrested Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal, and Dinesh Biwal from Jaipur, Yash Yadav from Gurugram, and Shubham Khairnar from Nashik.

Delhi High Court has granted seven days SCBI custody of five accused arrested in connection with the alleged paper leak case, reported PTI.