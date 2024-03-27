NET score allowed for admissions to PhD in place of entrance test: UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) in a public notice issued on Wednesday informed that the NET- score can be used by students for admission to Ph.D. programmes in place of entrance tests conducted by the different universities/HEIs. UGC also informed that for candidates who qualify in categories 2 and 3, 70% weightage will be given for test scores and 30% weightage for the interview for admission to Ph.D. programmes.(StockPic)

UGC Secretary Prof Manish R Joshi informed that to help students with one national entrance test for Ph.D. admissions as a part of implementing the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), an expert committee was constituted to review the provisions of the National Eligibility Test (NET).

Based on the recommendations of the committee in a meeting held on March 13, 2024, it was decided that from the academic year 2024-2025, the NET score could be used by students to seek admission to Ph.D. programmes in place of entrance tests conducted by the different universities/HEIs.

The following are the three categories where NET candidates will be declared eligible:

Eligible for (i) admission to Ph.D. with JRF and (ii) appointment as Assistant Professor Eligible for (i) admission to Ph.D. without JRF and (ii) appointment as Assistant Professor Eligible for admission to Ph.D. programme only and not for the award of JRF or appointment as Assistant Professor

NET scores will be declared in percentile along with the candidate's marks to utilise the marks for admission to Ph.D., informed the public notice.

UGC also informed that for candidates who qualify in categories 2 and 3, 70% weightage will be given for test scores and 30% weightage for the interview for admission to Ph.D. programmes. The admission will be based on the combined merit of NET marks and the marks obtained in the interview/viva voce. The marks obtained in the NET by the candidates in Categories 2 and 3 will be valid for a period of one year for admission to Ph.D.

