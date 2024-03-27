 CUET UG 2024: UGC requests state boards to encourage students to register | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

CUET UG 2024: UGC requests state boards to encourage students to register

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 27, 2024 06:45 PM IST

The entrance test will be conducted in hybrid mode between May 15, 2024, and May 31, 2024, in 13 languages.

University Grants Commission (UGC) in an official notice requested the chairpersons of all state boards to encourage students to apply for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG).

University Grants Commission (UGC) in an official notice requested the chairpersons of all state boards to encourage students to apply for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG).(HT File Photo)
University Grants Commission (UGC) in an official notice requested the chairpersons of all state boards to encourage students to apply for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG).(HT File Photo)

CUET-UG 2024 is being conducted for admission into UG programmes in Central Universities under the Education Ministry and other participating Universities/Institutions/Organisations/Autonomous colleges across the country through a single window opportunity.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The entrance test will be conducted in hybrid mode between May 15, 2024, and May 31, 2024, in 13 languages. Last year, around 15 lakh students participated in CUET-UG 2023.

Also Read: CUET UG 2024: Want to graduate from a central university? Check NIRF rankings of top institutions here

UGC Secretary Prof Manish R Joshi in the official letter to the chairpersons of all state boards informed the public that the registration deadline for CUET-UG 2024 has been extended till March 31, 2024, and requested to encourage students to register for the exam on the official website.

Steps to submit applications:

Visit the official website of NTA CUET at cuetug.ntaonline.in.

Click on the CUET UG 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and register yourself.

Once done, fill out the application form and make the payment of fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Also Read: CUET UG 2024: Registration deadline for the exam extended, check new date and key details here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET UG 2024: UGC requests state boards to encourage students to register
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On