CUET UG 2024: UGC requests state boards to encourage students to register

University Grants Commission (UGC) in an official notice requested the chairpersons of all state boards to encourage students to apply for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG). University Grants Commission (UGC) in an official notice requested the chairpersons of all state boards to encourage students to apply for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG).(HT File Photo)

CUET-UG 2024 is being conducted for admission into UG programmes in Central Universities under the Education Ministry and other participating Universities/Institutions/Organisations/Autonomous colleges across the country through a single window opportunity.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The entrance test will be conducted in hybrid mode between May 15, 2024, and May 31, 2024, in 13 languages. Last year, around 15 lakh students participated in CUET-UG 2023.

Also Read: CUET UG 2024: Want to graduate from a central university? Check NIRF rankings of top institutions here

UGC Secretary Prof Manish R Joshi in the official letter to the chairpersons of all state boards informed the public that the registration deadline for CUET-UG 2024 has been extended till March 31, 2024, and requested to encourage students to register for the exam on the official website.

Steps to submit applications:

Visit the official website of NTA CUET at cuetug.ntaonline.in.

Click on the CUET UG 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and register yourself.

Once done, fill out the application form and make the payment of fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Also Read: CUET UG 2024: Registration deadline for the exam extended, check new date and key details here