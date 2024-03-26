 CUET UG 2024: Registration deadline for the exam extended, check new date and key details here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
CUET UG 2024: Registration deadline for the exam extended, check new date and key details here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 26, 2024 06:17 PM IST

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar took to X to announce the extension of registration deadline of CUET UG 2024.

The registration deadline of CUET UG 2024 has been extended till March 31, 2024, 9:50 PM. This was announced by UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar who informed that the change has been made following the request from candidates and others.

According to UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, the deadline has been extended following the request from candidates and others. (Representational image)
According to UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, the deadline has been extended following the request from candidates and others. (Representational image)

Taking to micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “The deadline for online submission of the application form for the CUET-UG – 2024 has been extended to 31 March 2024 (Up to 09:50 P.M.) based on the request received from candidates and other stakeholders.”

Interested candidates can submit their applications on exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG or cuetug.ntaonline.in till March 31.

Steps to submit applications:

  • Visit the official website of NTA CUET at cuetug.ntaonline.in.
  • Click on CUET UG 2024 registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and register yourself.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Check the announcement below:

