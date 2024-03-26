CUET UG 2024: Registration deadline for the exam extended, check new date and key details here
UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar took to X to announce the extension of registration deadline of CUET UG 2024.
The registration deadline of CUET UG 2024 has been extended till March 31, 2024, 9:50 PM. This was announced by UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar who informed that the change has been made following the request from candidates and others.
Taking to micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “The deadline for online submission of the application form for the CUET-UG – 2024 has been extended to 31 March 2024 (Up to 09:50 P.M.) based on the request received from candidates and other stakeholders.”
Interested candidates can submit their applications on exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG or cuetug.ntaonline.in till March 31.
Steps to submit applications:
- Visit the official website of NTA CUET at cuetug.ntaonline.in.
- Click on CUET UG 2024 registration link available on the home page.
- Enter the required details and register yourself.
- Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of fee.
- Click on submit and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Check the announcement below: