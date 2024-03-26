Edit Profile
    CUET UG 2024 Registration live: Direct link & how to apply explained, get latest updates as registration ends today

    Mar 26, 2024 2:40 PM IST
    CUET UG 2024 Registration Live: NTA CUET UG application process ends today, March 26, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    CUET UG 2024 Registration Live Updates: NTA CUET UG application, direct link, how to apply at cuetug.ntaonline.in
    CUET UG 2024 Registration Live Updates: NTA CUET UG application, direct link, how to apply at cuetug.ntaonline.in

    CUET UG 2024 Registration Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will close the CUET UG 2024 Registration link on March 26, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can check the direct link on the official website of CUET UG at cuetug.ntaonline.in. The link is also available on exams.nta.ac.in....Read More

    Direct link to apply for CUET UG 2024 

    As per the information bulletin, the correction window will open on March 28 and will close on March 29, 2024. The announcement of the city of examination will be made on April 30, 2024, onwards.

    CUET UG 2024 admit card will be released in the second week of May 2024. The examination will be conducted across the country at various exam centres from May 15 to May 31, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on registration link, how to apply and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 26, 2024 2:40 PM IST

    NTA CUET UG 2024: Information to be given in application form are correct

    All Candidates shall ensure that the information (like his/her name, mother’s name, father’s name, gender, date of birth, category, PwBD status, mobile number, e-mail address, photograph and signature, choice of cities for exam Centre, etc.) provided by them in their online Application Form is correct and is their own.

    Mar 26, 2024 2:35 PM IST

    CUET UG 2024: Steps to apply for NTA CUET UG

    Visit the official website of NTA CUET at cuetug.ntaonline.in.

    Click on CUET UG 2024 registration link available on the home page.

    Enter the required details and register yourself.

    Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

    Click on submit and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Mar 26, 2024 2:27 PM IST

    CUET UG 2024 Registration: Helpline numbers

    Email ID cuet-ug@nta.ac.in

    Contact Number 011- 40759000 / 011-69227700

    Mar 26, 2024 2:21 PM IST

    CUET UG Registration 2024 Live Updates: Two additional subjects added

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) has added two new subjects to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG – namely Fashion Studies and Tourism. Know details here.

    Mar 26, 2024 2:16 PM IST

    NTA CUET UG 2024: When will admit card release?

    CUET UG 2024 admit card will be released in the second week of May 2024. The admit card will be available to candidates on the official website of NTA eams at exams.nta.ac.in.

    Mar 26, 2024 2:10 PM IST

    NTA CUET UG 2024: Exam dates

    CUET UG 2024 examination will be conducted across the country at various exam centres from May 15 to May 31, 2024.

    Mar 26, 2024 2:08 PM IST

    CUET UG 2024: What is the application fee?

    The application fee for general candidates upto 3 subjects is 1000/- and for each additional subject is 400/- (each). OBC-NCL/EWS category candidates will have to pay 900/- for upto 3 subjects and 375/- for each additional subject. SC/ST/PwBD/ Third Gender candidates will have to pay 800/- for 3 subjects and 350/- each for additional subjects. For centres outside India, candidates will have to pay 4500/- for upto 3 subjects and 1800/- for each additional subject. The fee can be submitted only online through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI.

    Mar 26, 2024 2:03 PM IST

    CUET UG 2024 Registration: Know about correction window dates

    As per the information bulletin, the correction window will open on March 28 and will close on March 29, 2024. Candidates can make changes in the application form after the correction window opens.

    Mar 26, 2024 2:00 PM IST

    CUET UG Registration 2024 Live Updates: Know about structure of examination

    Once you submit your applications, it is crucial to understand how the examination is structured. Besides, a fair knowledge of the number of subjects and shift timings makes the preparation more systematic. Check the structure of examination here.

    Mar 26, 2024 1:57 PM IST

    NTA CUET UG 2024: Websites to check for registration link

    exams.nta.ac.in

    cuetug.ntaonline.in

    Mar 26, 2024 1:54 PM IST

    CUET UG Registration 2024: How to apply

    Visit the official website of NTA CUET at cuetug.ntaonline.in.

    Click on CUET UG 2024 registration link available on the home page.

    Enter the required details and register yourself.

    Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

    Click on submit and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Mar 26, 2024 1:52 PM IST

    CUET UG 2024: Where to apply

    Candidates who want to apply for Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can check the direct link on the official website of CUET UG at cuetug.ntaonline.in. The link is also available on exams.nta.ac.in.

    Mar 26, 2024 1:49 PM IST

    CUET UG 2024 Registration: Ends today

    CUET UG 2024 Registration will end today, March 26, 2024. All those candidates who wants to appear for CUET UG examination can apply online through the official website of CUET UG.

