CUET UG 2024 Registration live: Direct link & how to apply explained, get latest updates as registration ends today
CUET UG 2024 Registration Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will close the CUET UG 2024 Registration link on March 26, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can check the direct link on the official website of CUET UG at cuetug.ntaonline.in. The link is also available on exams.nta.ac.in.
Direct link to apply for CUET UG 2024
As per the information bulletin, the correction window will open on March 28 and will close on March 29, 2024. The announcement of the city of examination will be made on April 30, 2024, onwards.
CUET UG 2024 admit card will be released in the second week of May 2024. The examination will be conducted across the country at various exam centres from May 15 to May 31, 2024.
NTA CUET UG 2024: Information to be given in application form are correct
All Candidates shall ensure that the information (like his/her name, mother’s name, father’s name, gender, date of birth, category, PwBD status, mobile number, e-mail address, photograph and signature, choice of cities for exam Centre, etc.) provided by them in their online Application Form is correct and is their own.
CUET UG 2024: Steps to apply for NTA CUET UG
Visit the official website of NTA CUET at cuetug.ntaonline.in.
Click on CUET UG 2024 registration link available on the home page.
Enter the required details and register yourself.
Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of fee.
Click on submit and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CUET UG 2024 Registration: Helpline numbers
Email ID cuet-ug@nta.ac.in
Contact Number 011- 40759000 / 011-69227700
CUET UG Registration 2024 Live Updates: Two additional subjects added
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has added two new subjects to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG – namely Fashion Studies and Tourism. Know details here.
NTA CUET UG 2024: When will admit card release?
CUET UG 2024 admit card will be released in the second week of May 2024. The admit card will be available to candidates on the official website of NTA eams at exams.nta.ac.in.
NTA CUET UG 2024: Exam dates
CUET UG 2024 examination will be conducted across the country at various exam centres from May 15 to May 31, 2024.
CUET UG 2024: What is the application fee?
The application fee for general candidates upto 3 subjects is ₹1000/- and for each additional subject is ₹400/- (each). OBC-NCL/EWS category candidates will have to pay ₹900/- for upto 3 subjects and ₹375/- for each additional subject. SC/ST/PwBD/ Third Gender candidates will have to pay ₹800/- for 3 subjects and ₹350/- each for additional subjects. For centres outside India, candidates will have to pay ₹4500/- for upto 3 subjects and ₹1800/- for each additional subject. The fee can be submitted only online through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI.
CUET UG 2024 Registration: Know about correction window dates
CUET UG Registration 2024 Live Updates: Know about structure of examination
Once you submit your applications, it is crucial to understand how the examination is structured. Besides, a fair knowledge of the number of subjects and shift timings makes the preparation more systematic. Check the structure of examination here.
CUET UG 2024: Where to apply
Candidates who want to apply for Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can check the direct link on the official website of CUET UG at cuetug.ntaonline.in. The link is also available on exams.nta.ac.in.
