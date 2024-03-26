CUET UG 2024 Registration live: Direct link & how to apply explained, get latest updates as registration ends today

CUET UG 2024 Registration Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will close the CUET UG 2024 Registration link on March 26, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can check the direct link on the official website of CUET UG at cuetug.ntaonline.in. The link is also available on exams.nta.ac.in....Read More

Direct link to apply for CUET UG 2024

As per the information bulletin, the correction window will open on March 28 and will close on March 29, 2024. The announcement of the city of examination will be made on April 30, 2024, onwards.

CUET UG 2024 admit card will be released in the second week of May 2024. The examination will be conducted across the country at various exam centres from May 15 to May 31, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on registration link, how to apply and other details.

