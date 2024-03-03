CUET UG 2024: Submitted your application forms? Here’s what you need to know about the structure of examination

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is carrying out the registration for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2024 in full swing. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can submit their application forms online through the official website at exams.nta.ac. until March 26, 2024. As you prepare for the CUET UG 2024, take a look at the structure of examination, as prescribed by the NTA. (Pic for representation)

Once you submit your applications, it is crucial to understand how the examination is structured. Besides, a fair knowledge of the number of subjects and shift timings makes the preparation more systematic. In this article, we will look at the scheme of examination for CUET UG 2024.

1. Total subjects: There will be 61 subjects. These include 33 languages, 27 domain-specific, and 01 General Test.

2. Choice of Test Paper: Candidates can choose a maximum 6 Subjects including languages (Indian and Foreign) and General Test. As per the NTA, it is advisable for candidates to select at least one language.

3. Medium of Test: The exam will be held in 13 languages – Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

4. Mode of examination: Hybrid mode (Pen & Paper + CBT).

5. Shift and Duration: The examination will be conducted on multiple days in two or three shifts per day, depending on the number of candidates and their combinations, states the NTA. Compensatory additional time of 20 minutes to be given to PwBD candidates for each hour examination.

6. Pattern of Question Paper: Objective type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

Syllabus of examination:

The syllabus of CUET UG 2024 examination is categorized into three parts – Language, Domain Subject, and General Test.

1. Language: According to the NTA, language will be tested through Reading Comprehension based on different types of passages–Factual, Literary and Narrative, and Literary Aptitude and Vocabulary.

2. Domain Subject: Consisting of the respective subject chosen by the candidate from NTA website.

3. General Test: Consisting of General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability, Quantitative Reasoning (Simple application of basic mathematical concepts Arithmetic / Algebra / Geometry / Mensuration / Statistics), Logical and Analytical Reasoning.

