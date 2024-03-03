 Haryana Board Exam: Class 12 student apprehended for leaking Urdu paper - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Board Exams / Haryana Board Exam: Class 12 student apprehended for leaking Urdu paper

Haryana Board Exam: Class 12 student apprehended for leaking Urdu paper

PTI | , Nuh
Mar 03, 2024 09:21 AM IST

HBSE Urdu paper leak: The class 12 student was let off on bail after he joined the investigation.

A student who allegedly leaked the Urdu language question paper in the Haryana class 12 board examination was apprehended, police said on Saturday.

HBSE Haryana Board Exam: Class 12 student apprehended for leaking Urdu paper (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
HBSE Haryana Board Exam: Class 12 student apprehended for leaking Urdu paper (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The class 12 student was, however, let off on bail after he joined the investigation, they said.

After a copy of the question paper of Urdu went viral on social media on Friday, the Haryana School Education Board cancelled the test.

Police said an FIR was registered against the student who leaked the paper, his relative Mushtaq, examination centre supervisor Anwar Hussain, Superintendent Ravindere Kumar and observer Vikram under relevant sections of the Haryana Public Examination Act, Section 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at Nuh Sadar Police Station.

The question paper was leaked from Government Senior Secondary School Examination Centre Tapkan (B-2) of Nuh on Friday.

A team of the Board's District Question Paper Flying Squad, Nuh reached the spot and caught the candidate.

The centre superintendent, observer and supervisor were relieved from duty with immediate effect and the charge of the examination centre was handed over to the working deputy centre superintendent, police said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
